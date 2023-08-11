A South African driver has had enough with Beemer, Ranger and taxi drivers and trolled them in a video

He compared them all to different types of bullies and gave advice fitting for each

Other motorists drove into the comment section and testified of their experiences with these drivers

A frustrated motorist does not like Ford Ranger, BMW and taxi drivers, and he made that loud and clear.

He singled out motorists who own these three vehicles as road bullies and jokingly asked where such bullies are reported!

Man calls BMW, Ranger, and taxi drivers bullies in TikTok video

@itsjustizzyog shared his comic views on the road bullies in a TikTok video which resonated with 309K people. The funny content creator shared his thoughts on how these drivers try and dominate the road.

He said that Ford Ranger drivers should be detained because of how close behind other motorists they drive despite being in the fast lane. He warned motorists not to fight taxi drivers because they would be fighting for their lives. He exclaimed that BMW drivers, especially those with big grills, drive close to the rear like they would swallow you and spit you out of their exhaust pipes. Watch the video here:

Motorists relate to road bullies

Netizens gathered to discuss these drivers. Some of the drivers availed themselves and shared their thoughts too.

RoyalHighness said:

"Ford Ranger driver here. Just change lanes and get out of the way. Thanks."

Mnary Nhlapo couldn't care less.

"My anxiety does not allow me to shiver just because a Ranger is breathing on my neck. I don't care."

Nununo1 is scared of them.

"The minute I see a Ford Ranger behind me, I move immediately."

Kelebogilephashe said:

"Beemers need their own lanes because those engines are too powerful."

Momo confessed.

"As a BMW driver, I am guilty as charged."

Yolande Myburgh chipped in.

"Bakkie brigade. Don't forget Fortuners also."

