A viral TikTok video shows a Mzansi girl receiving a birthday card with wads of R100 notes in it

She pretended not to see the money and read the sweet birthday message from her mother first

Netizens were amused by her reaction and joked that they would have noticed the money right away

Money is a gift that can be used for anything, so it's always a safe bet. This is especially helpful if you're not sure what to get someone for their birthday.

TikTok video shows girl receiving money in birthday card

One Mzansi girl took to social media to share a video of how she reacted to received wads of cash stashed in her birthday card.

The footage posted by @julietsmall shows her opening a birthday card as many R100 notes fall out of it but she pretends not to see the money as she reads the sweet birthday message from her mother.

"When you have to pretend like you didn't see the money and acknowledge the words first," @julietsmall wrote in the amusing video.

South Africans amused by girl's reaction to the birthday money

Netizens joked about how they would definitely notice the money and read the message in the card later. Others were also curious to know how much money was in the card.

The girl indicated that the money amounted to about R10 000.

° ® ¦ ✰ ¦ reacted:

"South African Rands!!!?? ."

lesiba magic responded:

"I won't even read the letter. MONEY WILL TAKE MY ATTENTION."

Mamas_sxdeChxxk⚡️ replied:

"Ignore what, that much money???? I will attend to the card later ."

Blurdablahblahblah

"All I want to know is, how much money was that."

M_shmix commented:

"What we all hope for, my sister put in a R10."

Boitumelo Nkosi said:

"Me: Reading the card while side-eyeing the money ."

AgentK02 commented:

"My entire savings account was in that card."

Naomi love❤ said:

"Donate ."

Mom showers teen daughter with thousands of rands; video gets Mzansi talking: "Don't take this for granted"

Money seems to be the trending gift for your loved ones this year. Briefly News reported on a loving mother who showered her daughter with thousands of rands.

The joy could be seen all over the young one's faces. What made the surprise even better was that it happened right after the girl woke up.

Mzansi was quick to remind the teen how lucky she was. People told her not to take her mom for granted.

