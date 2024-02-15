Itu Khune posted a picture of his “hot stuff” wifey Sphelele Makhunga in celebration of Valentine’s Day

Taking to Instagram with the fire snap, Itu reminded the world of the firecracker he has by his side

Fans flocked to the comment section to gush over the couple, basking in the glow of their unwavering love

Itu Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga are one of Mzansi’s favrouite celebrity couples. Their love is contagious and inspiring, and Itu’s Valentine’s Day post reminded peeps of just that.

Itu Khune and Sphelele Makhunga's love has Mzansi people inspired. Image: @itukhune32

Valentine’s Day is a commercialised day that a lot of people are not about. However, when you are as consistent with showering your lady with love as Itu is, it is definetly worth celebrating.

Itu shows off his “hot stuff” wifey

Taking to his Instagram page, Itu shared a picture of himself and Sphe where he referred to his wife as “hot stuff”, and rightfully so.

The two never fail to look amazing, spread love and just inspire couples to level up. Itu and Sphe are couple goals!

He captioned the post:

“Happy Valentine’s Day, My Hot Stuff ❤️”

Mzansi fans gush over the cute couple

People love Itu and Sphe, and this post was just another reminder of the strength of their love. That electric blue dress Sphe was wearing is everything!

Read some of the comments:

sosman_sa hyped:

“❤️❤️❤️ great time you captain ”

mawalawala5 said:

“@itukhune32 Asbonge brother ❤️@laaylaymak looking good ntwana as always.”

sewela.masipa agreed with Itu:

“Hot hot indeed”

Itu Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga rock the all black look

Briefly News reported that the gorgeous Sphelele Makhunga had people raving about her beauty. Itu Khune's wife shared some pictures on Instagram.

The outfit of the day picture by Sphelele Makhunga got over 6,000 likes. There were many comments on the Instagram post from people complimenting her.

Itu Khune's wife and mother of his children, Sphelele Makhunga, wore all black from head to toe in a business casual look. She paired a cap with a formal blazer, leggings and a polo neck.

