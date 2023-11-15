Sphelele Makhunga shared a recent outfit with her fans on Instagram, and many were raving over her latest post

Itu Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, flexed her impeccable sense of style on Instagram and she got lots of attention

Fans of Sphelele Makhunga applauded Itu Khune's wife's caption about minding her own business and staying in her lane

Sphelele Makhunga had people raving about her beauty. Itu Khune's wife shared some pictures on Instagram.

Itu Khune’s wife Sphelele Makhunga posted an outfit picture, and fans loved it. Image: @laaylaymak

The outfit of the day picture by Sphelele Makhunga got over 6,000 likes. There were many comments on the Instagram post from people complimenting her.

Sphelele Makhunga stuns in black

Itu Khune's wife and mother of his children, Sphelele Makhunga, wore all black from head to toe in a business casual look. She paired a cap with a formal blazer, leggings and a polo neck.

SA raves about Sphelele Makhunga

Mzansi netizens could not get over how beautiful Sphelele Makhunga looked. A fan wrote messages referencing the latest buzz about Minnie Dlamini and Itu Khune.

dvd_sbk_mamba commented:

"Here is our real umakoti not that divorcee trying to make fun of our captain, we love you Makhune."

zamamcineka writer:

"It's you and Tamara Mpisana you my best wives of all. How you mind your business keep it up ladies we real still need such wives."

itsthando said:

"I don't know you but I followed you because you are my captain's wife, I love how you mind your business, continue doing what you do, it's giving someone chest pains."

swazidl commented:

"Yes My Love that’s what I Love about you Mrs K."

eekay.dee added:

"All I can say sis wam is you definitely come from a good home, you were brought up right, you are a wife not from the streets"

Sphelele Makhunga outfit picks always slay

Sphelele Makhunga has one of the best wardrobes of any South African celebrity. Briefly News previously reported how Itu Khune's wife always steps out in style.

Amakhosi captain Itu Khune scores in hubby role

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune proved to be hands-on both on and off the pitch when he gave his beau a helping hand as she cooked pap in a beautiful Instagram post.

The Phefeni Glamour Boy’s Number One shared a touching moment where he assisted his wife, model Sphelele Makhunga, while she stirred a big pot full of pap.

In the video he posted on his Instagram account, Khune is shown manhandling a sack of maize meal while his wife expertly stirs the pot.

