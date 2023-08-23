Sphelele Makhunga dropped jaws when she shared snaps of herself attending her man's best friend's birthday party

She sported fabulous shoes and rocked a stylish mini skirt while her bae looked dapper in a casual outfit that made the two look stunning

Netizens were in love with her look and stopped by to drop a few words of praise

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Sphelele Makhunga dropped internet jaws with her outfit for Majoro's birthday. Image: @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

Itumeleng Khune's base, Sphelele Makhunga, looked ravishing in her outfit for soccer player Lehlohonolo Majoro's fab birthday party.

Netizens could not stop fawning over her beauty; her hubby did not hide his affection for her.

Sphelele Makhunga looks stunning for Majoro's party

Sphelele posted a few snaps of her attending the party on her Instagram account. The first picture shows Sphelele standing alone on the restaurant's stairs in Johannesburg, where the party was hosted. Makhunga looked stunning in high heels, a scotch mini-skirt with a slit on her thigh, and a tasty silky blouse draped over her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the second picture, Khune is posing with his wife. He looked dapper in a casual outfit. The final picture shows her sitting and relaxing with a glass of wine on her lips. To view her post, click on this link.

Majoro shares birthday video on TikTok

Majoro also shared a TikTok video of his birthday, where he received a massive cake with gold and black decorations and the words "Happy Birthday" written in gold. He shared his gratitude in a caption.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all who made my day memorable, either by sending their birthday wishes or spending valuable time with me. I’m grateful,” he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans love Makhunga's outfit

Netizens, including Itumeleng Khune, commented on how dazzling she looked.

Emojis accompanied his comment:

“Wifey.”

Eekay.dee remarked:

“Anything you wear suits you, Mrs K. How is that possible, kodwa?”

Miller_charm1 added:

“My favourite wife.”

K_fierce said:

“Yas, yas, yas girl. I love you the most.”

Ngcobo.kayise commented:

“Absolutely phenomenal.”

Mandlamthokozisidladla gushed ovr her.

“My favourite couple.”

Sphelele slays in gorgeous outfit

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune dropped a flaming hot picture of his bae and waxed lyrical about her.

His post featured his wife standing by the stairs in a figure-hugging outfit.

He showed love to his wife and expressed how deeply he appreciates her being his spouse and mother of his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News