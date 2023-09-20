Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele Makhunga, is a raving beauty married to the iconic Kaizer Chiefs star

A look at her wardrobe shows why Sphelele caught the Bafana Bafana player's eye during his dating days

The Durban beauty always puts her best foot forward when out and about and is always dressed to the nines

Sphelele Makhunga, the wife of legendary Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itu Khune, effortlessly crafts stunning looks for every occasion. Her fashion intuition is nothing short of extraordinary, guided by uncomplicated style principles that invite everyone to partake.

Kazier Chiefs' Itu Khune is married to a fashionista, Sphelele Makhunga, and she relies on certain rules to achieve amazing outfits. Image: @laaylaymak

In the world of fashion, Sphelele's style is a symphony of self-expression, a testament to her mastery of personal fashion storytelling.

Sphelele Makhunga could give a masterclass in timeless style and elegance. The certified Mzansi WAG's Instagram posts show the basics of how she put together the best looks.

Makhunga's consistency in delivering looks deserves a closer study.

1. Sphelele Makhunga mastered the art of "sandwiching"

Sphelele Makhunga often incorporates a key technique in her jaw-dropping look: "sandwiching". The viral styling secret is described by Glamour Magazine as wearing two matching items and adding a different coloured item, usually in the middle.

A classic example of how Sphelele used this method is when she wore a black top and matching black shoes for a birthday celebration. Sphelele paired the outfit with a different-coloured item in the middle: a grey plaid mini skirt, adding some much-needed colour to balance the birthday look.

You can achieve this styling technique in various ways, using accessories such as belts, jackets and coats.

Sphelele looked breathtaking in a brown mini-dress with matching brown shoes for a friend's candle business launch. She added a corset in a lighter shade of brown for the middle to create the sandwiching effect.

Following the same technique, Sphelele opted for a more casual vibe at FNB Stadium. The fashionista matched her long coat with her shoes and wore bright blue jeans to contrast the look.

Why should you "sandwich" outfits?

The "sandwiching" method guarantees a well-balanced outfit that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Glamour describes the technique as "every influencer's secret", as it gives the effect of symmetry and balance.

See Sphelele sandwiching a camel-coloured sleeveless jacket and shoes in the same shade and using a black bag as the "middle" with matching black pants.

The media personality often uses her accessories to create a harmonious outfit. Stylist Robynne Kahn told Glamour SA that coordinating outfits with colour-matching accessories can make all the difference.

2. Sphelele Makhunga makes the most of basic fashion rules

A close look at Sphelele's outfit choices shows that she has mastered the art of her proportions. The beauty has long legs and often rocks short bottoms, and she loves to follow the rule of one when showing skin.

With the rule of one, a person focuses on just one area of the body to be more exposed and allows the rest to stay covered up

Usually, when Sphelele wears a short bottom, she matches it with a muted top and vice versa. In a monochromatic look, she wore shorts, which she countered with an oversized jacket:

Sphelele also relies on the rule of thirds to outline her proportions. Using clothing, the method involves creating the illusion the body is divided into equal thirds.

Essentially, you wear a top that falls below the hips, with long pants that divide the body in half while tucking in the shirt. This creates an outfit divided into thirds.

This TikTok by @jessicabstyle demonstrates the rule in action:

In several looks, Sphelele shows how she plays around with proportions to accentuate her figure. Most notably, the beauty flexes her styling ability with traditional clothing.

In one post, Sphelele wore a traditional Tswana skirt. Instead of wearing the top over her hips, she tucked it inside to create the illusion of longer legs and a smaller waist.

Itu Khune raved about his wife on social media.

In a casual denim look, Sphelele stuck with the rule of thirds by pairing her high-waisted jeans, ultra crop top jacket and a tucked-in white top to create a slimming elongating effect.

3. Sphelele Makhunga stuns in colour

Sphelele also loves a monochromatic moment. The fashionista is usually conservative when it comes to pairing many colours together.

Elle Magazine recommends that a balanced outfit usually includes no more than three colours.

When Sphelele wears colour, she always delivers gorgeous shades. She does what Vogue describes as a minimalist approach to wearing colour with a preference for pale hues and rich solids such as burgundy and ultra blues.

In one look, she stunned in a rich, solid, emerald traditional piece, and the colour complimented her skin tone beautifully. Attireclub suggests that yellows, pinks, and oranges are always flattering for darker skin tones.

In a picture with her husband, Itu Khune, Sphelele matched his burgundy suit with a bright pink blouse, plaid mini burgundy skirt and matching pink shoes.

For this look, Sphelele used the sandwiching method and the rule of thirds.

Sphelele embodies colour minimalism. In an all-cream outfit, the event planner paired her look with a brown top, using the sandwich method again.

The mother of one also loves an earth-tone moment, typical of minimalist colour enthusiasts. See the comfy look she created of all brown:

She served a brown mono-chrome look alongside Itumeleng Khune for the launch of a fragrance company, Galeries De Parfums.

In the picture, she wore an all-brown jacket dress with matching shoes and used a black and brown handbag to put the classic sandwich technique to good use.

4. Sphelele Makhunga loves to play with textures

In a previous look, Sphelele took a risk by mixing a silk satin fabric with a thicker plaid material. This added a textured element to her outfit, one of her go-to dressing choices.

Vogue described texture as a "transformative tool".

Masterclass explains that textures can create certain vibes. For example, silk is luxury, denim is causal, and wool is comfort. Vogue uses fur as the perfect example, and Sphelele nailed it.

She paired denim jeans with the opposite texture in one outfit, a soft fuzzy fur jacket for comfort.

In a casual, comfortable look, Sphelele wore athleisure. She wore polyester pants paired with a tight tank top and contrasted the activewear with a soft teddy jacket for the ultimate relaxed look.

Texture is an important element for anyone who does not like to mix colours with different textures and make any look more interesting. Sphelele relies on neutral colours to ground her looks and plays around with different kinds of textures, pops of colour and proportions.

Fashion sense comes with practise

Sphelele's looks show that she has experience creating well-balanced aesthetic looks. The simple techniques explored are useful to remember when shopping and curating a timeless wardrobe.

While some may have a "natural" eye for fashion, styling is a skill that can be practised and perfected.

