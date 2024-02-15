This man knows that how Mzansi people test the freshness of bread before buying it is not normal

TikTok user @doag_boy shared a video giving a demonstration man handling loaves in a local store

The people of South Africa were ended by the relatable video, sharing that this is exactly how it is done

This man shared a South African trait that he is sure is not customary all over the globe – how we test the freshness of bread. Mzansi people have some quirks, and we are not afraid to own up to them.



When you visit other parts of the world, you start to realise that things that are second nature in your country are not in others and are often frowned upon.

Man demonstrates Mzansi bread freshness test

TikTok user @doag_boy walked into a local store and manhandled various loaves of bread to test their freshness. Grouping, squeezing and slapping the bread, our guy found the perfect loaf.

If you don’t do this when buying bread, are you even South African? Take a look:

Mzansi howls at how on-point this video is

People flocked to the comment section to discuss why we are Mzansi people doing this and if it is as normal as we think it is.

Read some of the comments:

maZungu was shook:

“Black person black mind indeed what kind of behavior is this.”

Reggiie was defeated:

“”

It's. @Sphola_official was relieved:

“I thought I was the only one ”

Mandy admitted:

“this is what I actually do before buying bread.”

