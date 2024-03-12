A madly in love couple had a DIY wedding that cost R38k, the event looked way beyond its price tag

The bride took to her TikTok account and walked her followers through the process of making it all happen

The online community reacted to the post, with many impressed and showering the pair with love

A couple stunned Mzansi with a R38k DIY wedding.

Source: TikTok

A couple did most of the things for their weddings themselves, from decorating to making place cards.

The wedding looked stunning, one could not tell it was a DIY wedding. The bride took to TikTok and walked her followers through the process of making the stunning wedding happen.

In the picture post, @its_niecy97 showed the wedding venue before the ceremony. It looked plain, but after her decorative touch, it looked stunning.

Couple pulls off a DIY wedding

The couple used their church to tie the knot.

Source: TikTok

The bride did her hair for the special day and used an online app to create place cards for her guests. The duo also used the bride's home lapa for the reception, she again decorated it to fit the event.

The bride did her hair and used an online app for her guest's place cards.

Source: TikTok

How much did everything cost?

One curious TikTokker asked how much everything cost them. The bride replied, saying R38k.

"Excluding our wedding bands, it cost 38k. Luckily we didn't have a venue hire fee because we used my parents Lapa and got married at our church."

TikTokkers loved the duo's DIY wedding

In the end, everything came together. Online users flooded the comment section, with many showering the two with congratulatory messages.

@user3158628158432 was impressed:

"Wow when you reach a stage in your life where peer pressure and trends don't bother you anymore. This is beautiful."

@Keiran Wilson said:

"Honestly that looked like it costed more than R38k, truly beautiful."

@Leonie Hare adored:

"Beautiful ."

@SharnaiMorrow loved:

"Very beautiful God bless this union ❤️✨."

@SHAANY stanned:

"Stop! Everything turned out so beautiful niecy!❤️"

Bride wears a dress made from plastic cups and plates

