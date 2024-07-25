Bewildered parents shared the craziest tantrum stories, underscoring how it wasn't easy being a parent to a growing child

An X user, @idrgafwhatever, posted a thread of some of the most absurd reasons their toddlers threw epic tantrums

Parents shared impossible stories ranging from not letting them eat cat food to wanting to get on the bus on the TV

Parents to toddlers were all too eager to share stories of their children's unnerving meltdowns on the timeline. Images: Ekaterina Goncharova and Ijubaphoto

It is a crazy business being a parent, especially to a toddler, whose demands far outweigh the supply.

From random tantrums to uncontrolled bursts of energy, toddlers do the most during this delicate phase of life.

Toddlers' mind-wrecking tantrums

A netizen, supposing they know all about parenthood, enthusiastically headed online to pick other parents' brains about the full-time job of raising children and its perks (LOL!).

X user @idrgafwhatever posted a thread highlighting some of the absurd reasons some moms and dads noted for why their toddlers threw epic tantrums.

The caption read:

"Parents share some unnecessary reasons why their toddler is crying."

A quick look at the photos and descriptions was enough to make one laugh and cry. The latter, applicable to folks who would find themselves bawling with them after running out of creative ways to keep their young ones in check.

The post went viral, attracting 17.6 million views, 131,000 likes, 23000 bookmarks, 18000 reposts and 800 responses within 32 hours of the post.

Parents pull out their hair

Briefly News went through the hilarious material to unearth what parents often have to put up with at the hands of their demanding little people.

One parent said:

"Life is super hard when you can't pick up the book you want because you're sitting on it."

Another added:

"I won't let him eat the cat's food."

A third chimed:

"He wants to get on the bus. The bus on the TV."

One parent's toddler cried because she wanted to do the impossible.

"Won't let her throw books at my face."

Perhaps in the strangest tantrum story, a bemused parent described:

"All that hard on the toilet only to find out your mommy flushed your poo before you got to say your goodbyes."

However, the outlandish reasons didn't end there as another amusing reason from a parent went:

"Wouldn't let her eat the bath bomb."

"I won't let him eat trash," a parent beside themselves offered, while another said:

"She wanted ravioli for dinner. I made ravioli for dinner. She didn't want ravioli for dinner."

The absurdity continued:

"I wouldn't let him eat a battery for breakfast," explained a parent pulling out their hair.

What do you call it when a toddler is keen on maturing overnight? Another parent's young daughter had her wondering this because:

"Wouldn't buy her women's razors."

Meanwhile, another parent to a daughter experiencing her daughter's meltdown due to:

"The Golden Gate Bridge isn't actually golden."

