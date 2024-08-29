A cute video of a man sharing a photo of his Sotho bae in a viral TikTok trend warmed many hearts

The cute guy and his gorgeous bae had people wishing they were in love

Social media users rushed to the comment section to ask where they met, while others hoped the guy had brothers

Being in love is one of the most beautiful feelings, especially when the love is mutual.

A handsome gent under the user name @dddevvvinnn took to the video streaming app TikTok to show off his Sotho bae, leaving many social media users wishing for a man like him

The cute couple receive compliments

The video shared by the gent shows his two pictures first before it moves to show him and his babe on what looks like a night out.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi peeps are hopeful for love

After seeing the video, many social media users expressed that they loved the trend that shows people's lovers.

User @tha.lethuu felt emotional, commenting:

"I’m sobbing because this is too beautiful.🥺🥺"

User @tumi_soo_again_ was wished for a handsome gent:

"Do you, by any chance, have friends that would love a Sotho girl, too?😭😔"

User @brwnskn.sa20 commented:

"What if my soulmate is a white man, mara 😭😭😭Yohh, this trend."

User @ipe.modise asked:

"😫Do you have a single brother?"

User @ratotlou sent a request to the Lord:

"God, please don't forget me now... Hey!😢😭"

User @cassandramoore35

"Do you happen to have any friends that look like you who also love Sotho women? 😭 Asking for my friend."

