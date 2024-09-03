A grandmother's humorous attempt to "fix" a bride's off-the-shoulder wedding dress during their dance has gone viral, sparking laughter and affection online

The video, shared on TikTok, shows Gogo tugging at the dress, prompting playful reactions from viewers who admired her concern

Social media users flooded the comments with amusing wedding stories and praised the couple's stunning traditional outfits

Gogo's attempt to pull up her granddaughter's off-the-shoulder wedding dress during their dance has become a viral sensation on TikTok. Images: @bassie_83.

A heartwarming and humorous moment unfolded at a wedding when a grandmother was less than impressed with the bride's off-the-shoulder wedding dress.

The video, shared by @bassie_83, captures the grandmother's genuine concern and determined attempt to "fix" the bride’s dress as the couple performed their wedding steps.

New makoti old tricks in TikTok video

In the video, which quickly gained traction on social media, the elderly woman can be seen tugging at the dress, seemingly trying to pull it up to cover the bride's shoulders:

Her efforts, though well-intentioned, have sparked both laughter and affection from viewers. One user, @Mpimo Msimeki, commented on the video:

"This is so cute, maybe she thought the dress is falling so she came to fix it🥺👑🔥🔥❤️"

Another user, @Ngwenyama, humorously added:

"Gogo trying to fix our generation.😂😂😂😂😂"

The playful exchange didn't stop there. @Sweetie joined in on the fun, writing:

"'Bazothini emzini uhamba ngama hlombe' 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰 Grannies knows best."

Another user, @Nocwaka Sigenu, shared a similar experience, saying:

"😂😂😂😂 My grandma was disgusted at my eyelashes 😂😂😂😂 at my wedding."

@Qhawekazi🫅 chimed in with a witty remark:

"Koko said 'cover the shoulders ngwanaka, o ya bogadi'🤣🤣🤣"

@Kgobie😍 couldn't help but point out the collaborative effort between the groom and the grandmother, noting:

"Your man also helps granny to solve for X😂😂😂❤💯"

The couple look stunning in traditional wedding outfits in TikTok Video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman posted a TikTok video of her and her husband at their wedding in matching traditional outfits.

The video shows them in jaw-dropping attire and dancing together for the special occasion.

Mzansi headed to the comments to discuss the fantastic look, with many congratulating them on their beautiful union.

