A viral TikTok trend features users reconnecting with loved ones through an AI tool that creates the illusion of a hug

The trend, started by @u.thabiso_, has touched many, evoking a mix of joy and sorrow as users share emotional responses

The technology's ability to simulate heartfelt moments highlights its impact on bridging gaps left by loss

A new viral trend on TikTok uses AI to create digital hugs between users and their loved ones. Images: @u.thabiso_.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming and viral TikTok trend, users shared emotional moments of reconnection with loved ones through AI technology.

The trend began with a video posted by TikTok user @u.thabiso_, who shared a touching moment by combining a picture of himself and his father with an AI tool that digitally creates the illusion of them hugging.

The video, titled "Bless whoever thought of this trend🥹," quickly gained traction and resonated deeply with viewers.

The heartfelt TikTok trend

The AI trend posted by @u.thabiso_ allows users to upload photos of themselves and their loved ones, and then the technology creates a visual effect that simulates an embrace.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This innovative use of technology has moved many, leading to a wave of emotional responses from the TikTok community.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

South Africans are in their feelings with the trend

The emotional impact of the trend highlights the power of technology to bridge gaps left by loss and separation.

For many, the AI-generated hug is a poignant reminder of their loved ones, evoking joy and sorrow.

Comments on the video reflect a mix of awe and yearning. @Oluwadamilola🖤💃🏼🥂❤️ said:

"Someone should drop a tutorial please 😭 I wanna hug my late sis too🥹😩"

@Tash added that:

"No AI is getting scary fam 😳😳"

@Her💕also asked for help with the trend to try it with her loved ones:

"Someone should help me do this because I need to hug my Dad and brother I never got the chance to hug and bury them 💔💔😭"

@sanellys_outlet asked:

"Why is this so real😭😭😭😭🥺?"

@Brie also noted that:

"Aww my heart 😩❤️ y'all are literal twins"

@nanda also commented:

"Yoh I will cry while editing."

@Tshepo Cassie Tshepo quipped:

"🥺🥺🥺 please how do you do it? Want a hug from my mom, dad, and brother"

Dad carries son on his back after picking him and daughter up from school

Briefly News reported the incredible scene of a father carrying his son behind his back alongside his daughter has been captured on tape.

The video showed moments where the dad braved the challenge of backing his son and carrying their bags after picking them up from school.

The heartwarming footage, posted on Instagram by vimbuzzgh, has left many online users in awe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News