A content creator startled the online community after sharing a video of her pregnant mom, who is also a granny to her kids

The granny went with her daughter to the hospital when she was told she who asked her questions after they discovered she was eight weeks pregnant

The video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who were in disbelief

A lady discovered her mother was eight weeks pregnant on a doctor's visit. Image @suni_palms

Source: TikTok

A lady shared a startling revelation in a TikTok video, capturing her mom at a medical centre and detailing her eight weeks of pregnancy.

The young mom shared the video under her user handle @suni_palms, which received 5.9M views, 455K views, and 33K comments from social media users who expressed fears of their parents falling pregnant.

The granny shares how she feels about her pregnancy

The video starts as the mother and daughter duo are about to get into a doctor's room. While conversing, the hun asks her mother how she feels about being eight weeks pregnant, and she responds with:

"It's unbelievable"

Still shocked to hear the news of her pregnancy, the granny shares that she has no idea what she will do with Peanut, adding that she'll leave the baby with them.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their views about the shocking discovery

After watching the video, social media users quickly shared their thoughts on the TikTok user's feed and asked questions. Some were shocked that the granny was still receiving her period, while others hoped their parents would also try for more babies.

User @jessbinsumshit

"😳 I need to show this to my mom because if she get pregnant she on her own."

User @spencer_babygirl1

"My mom is 77 and she still having periods, Jesus. She better sit down I ain’t got time for this 😂😂."

User @zeendonniejoked:

"I told my kids that if I get pregnant it's not my baby🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @alwaysbuckets shared:

"I'd be suing somebody, anybody 😫😫😫😭😭😭 but congratulations ma'am."

User @rorisang added:

"A blessing is a blessing ❤️🥰 she looks so nervous and slightly overwhelmed."

User @masego.kgasoe joked:

"This is like teenage pregnancy 😭😂😂😂."

