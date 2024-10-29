A Zion Christian Church (ZCC) woman shared her expectations for the man she would marry in the future

The local woman's demands related to her faith, which she said would take the person three months

Social media users in the post's comment section laughed after they read what she wanted her future husband to do

A Christian woman shared what she expected her future husband to do with her. Images: @kgadi41

It's completely natural for anyone to express what they hope for in a future partner. Yet, when a Christian woman shared her expectations for her future husband, it sparked quite a bit of laughter and surprise from others.

Woman shares demands for future hubby

Using the handle @kgadi41, a Zion Christian Church congregant uploaded a picture of herself and what she looked for in her future husband.

In the post, she wrote:

"Dear future husband. Re tlo fela re tjeya three months re sa dire selo empa re rapela fela."

The above loosely translates to the following:

"Dear future husband. There are times when we will be doing nothing expect praying for three months."

Take a look at the picture below:

A woman from the Zion Christian Church shared her demands for her future husband. Image: @kgadi41

Woman's demands for future husbands get laughs from SA

Several social media users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis after seeing the TikTok user's expectations for their future partner.

@pedipearl laughed and asked:

"Three months? That's not godly."

Curious, @pedipearl asked the woman:

"Can't you date or marry someone with the same beliefs as you?"

@bold886 humorously said to the devout Christian:

"No problem. There is a player willing to substitute."

@archibaldlyle, possibly knowing it would be difficult for the woman to find such a husband, wrote:

"Good luck, sisi."

@nucks01 laughed and told online users:

"I don't have a problem with that. I actually lost a lot of women because I tend to do that often."

@daiswell92 jokingly said in the comment section:

"Even two days is too much."

@daiswell92 said with a grinning emoji:

"Do the rules of the church apply in your house? Then marry from your church."

