“That’s Not Godly”: Internet Busts After ZCC Woman Shares Demands for Future Husband
- A Zion Christian Church (ZCC) woman shared her expectations for the man she would marry in the future
- The local woman's demands related to her faith, which she said would take the person three months
- Social media users in the post's comment section laughed after they read what she wanted her future husband to do
It's completely natural for anyone to express what they hope for in a future partner. Yet, when a Christian woman shared her expectations for her future husband, it sparked quite a bit of laughter and surprise from others.
Woman shares demands for future hubby
Using the handle @kgadi41, a Zion Christian Church congregant uploaded a picture of herself and what she looked for in her future husband.
In the post, she wrote:
"Dear future husband. Re tlo fela re tjeya three months re sa dire selo empa re rapela fela."
The above loosely translates to the following:
"Dear future husband. There are times when we will be doing nothing expect praying for three months."
Take a look at the picture below:
Woman's demands for future husbands get laughs from SA
Several social media users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis after seeing the TikTok user's expectations for their future partner.
@pedipearl laughed and asked:
"Three months? That's not godly."
Curious, @pedipearl asked the woman:
"Can't you date or marry someone with the same beliefs as you?"
@bold886 humorously said to the devout Christian:
"No problem. There is a player willing to substitute."
@archibaldlyle, possibly knowing it would be difficult for the woman to find such a husband, wrote:
"Good luck, sisi."
@nucks01 laughed and told online users:
"I don't have a problem with that. I actually lost a lot of women because I tend to do that often."
@daiswell92 jokingly said in the comment section:
"Even two days is too much."
@daiswell92 said with a grinning emoji:
"Do the rules of the church apply in your house? Then marry from your church."
Woman lets future husband know how she cooks pap
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who felt no shame when she told her future husband that she cooks pap in a microwave.
Some people were all for the convenient tip, while others thought it was a major red flag for any South African man.
