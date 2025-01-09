A heartwarming video of a family celebrating a one-year-old's birthday by showering her with money gifts has gone viral on TikTok

Content creator @halalazulu8 shared the special moment where family members took turns placing their notes on her niece's lap while singing a unique song

South Africans were touched by the beautiful display of family love and tradition, with many praising the family's unity

A video of a family celebrating their niece's first birthday went viral on TikTok as they presented the little girl with money instead of gifts and sang a unique song. Images: @halalazulu8

Source: TikTok

Content creator @halalazulu8 posted a touching video of her niece's first birthday celebration.

The clip shows family members gathering around the baby, who sits on her mother's lap drinking from a bottle, as they take turns placing money on her lap while singing a unique birthday song. The creator captioned the moment:

"Happy 1st birthday to my niece🎉🥳❤️"

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

First birthday celebrations in SA

In African culture, first birthdays hold special importance, often combining modern and traditional elements. While themed parties with decorations and cakes are common, many families also incorporate cultural traditions, making the celebration uniquely meaningful.

Some families are now opting for eco-friendly gifts or traditional presents that reflect the child's heritage.

Mzansi celebrates family love

The touching celebration drew heartwarming responses:

@Addy observed:

"Some families are wealthy🥰🥰🥰not monetary wealth but uthando nenjabulo galooo."

@lenny.tpz reflected:

"The baby will never grow up insecure because she is assured 4rm the time she is an infant that she is beautiful, loved and that there is a girl like her wow 👌"

@user9571638102233Mapresh praised:

"They are talented, those little voices are blended...ubirthday girl so calm and relaxed."

@Zulu_🫀 promised:

"And I will show her when she's older 🥹 The love my mother's family gave her and how special her first birthday was ❤️❤️"

@Peaches shared wisdom:

"A wise man once said 'Give your children money, familiarise them with money so that they can more money as they grow'"

@MusaMkwanazi joked:

"Love this❤️Can my birthday be like this as well😂"

@Nonhlegee admired:

"I love the little choir with their Melody and love they showing ❤️"

More birthday celebrations making headlines

Source: Briefly News