“It’s Painful”: Mom Documents Kid’s Emotional First Day of School, Mzansi Reacts

A mother was stoked that her child was beginning a brand new chapter in his life and proudly displayed it.

A mother flexed her child's first day of school in a TikTok video. Image: @thelmachimbie

Source: TikTok

Mom document kid's first day at school

The woman took to her TikTok account under the handle @thelmachimbie, giving viewers a glimpse into her child's first day at school.

In the video, the little one looks excited to go to school, but as soon as he arrives, he begins crying and lying down on his chair. The video sparked laughter on social media, leaving many people amused and some emotional over the little one.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @thelmachimbie expressed how she felt about her child's first day, saying:

"This guy was never ready for school the way he cried neh."

Take a look at the clip of the little one below:

Mzansi reacts to the kid's first day of school

South Africans responded to the TikTok video, flooding the comments section to share their thoughts on the little one's first day of school.

Gail said:

"It's painful to see our kids cry first day of school."

Mabaso omuhle shared:

"My son went to creche mara da the first day at school he also cried yes, it was sad I left him crying like that mara day three he will stop crying."

Rose_Singh78 wrote:

"This was my son in 2012. I can still remember how I cried with him and just to think he has finished matric last year."

Capricorn commented:

"Ao boy, he will be fine soon."

ReneiloeS expressed:

"This is a big adjustment, and children get anxious. To them, it is a big stage they were not ready for!"

Sammy Naidoo replied:

"Shame it's so heartbreaking. Don't worry it gets better."

Kids' epic first day of school in South Africa

A toddler became the talk of town over her hilarious antics, which were displaced in a TikTok video.

One mom captured the chaotic energy of learners starting their new academic year, which left SA cracking up in laughter.

Many teachers in the lower grades had to deal with kids throwing tantrums, screaming, and even trying to escape the school premises.

