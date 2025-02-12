People across the internet showed some love to a man who received a heart-warming surprise for his b-day

The gent received gifts upon gifts for his special day from his girlfriend, including a cake and different electronics

Netizens joined in on the birthday celebrations with many expressing joy for the birthday boy's emotional reaction

A loving girlfriend spoilt her boyfriend on his birthday and netizens loved every minute of it. Images: poshhue/ TikTok

Tears of joy were shed online after a gent displayed a deeply emotional reaction to his special birthday surprise. Netizens watched as the man received gifts upon gifts in a grand display of love and affection, and shared in the man's happy moment.

Spoiled rotten

TikToker @poshhue posted the three-minute-long clip showing the man being surprised by his girlfriend. The video takes place in a bedroom where birthday decorations and gifts can be seen stacked up on a bed. The couple has a massive hug followed by the lady showing the man his gifts.

Watch the heart-warming video below:

Gifts upon gifts, literally

The birthday boy received a bunch of gifts based on sound, smell, sight, taste, and touch, as well as a birthday cake. For the sound theme gift, the man received a headset and clipper. For smells, he received perfumes and body mist. Regarding sight, he received two movie tickets, a pack of singlets and boxes.

The man received a gift for all five senses. Image: Cavan Images

The other gifts included some food, clothes as well as money. Netizens were delighted by the sight of the happy man.

Read the comments:

@BigDream said:

"The feeling is so real 😭❤️❤️"

@PerfumevendorinOlukubenin mentioned:

"Love is so good. May all the good men and woman meet good partners. But no think say if u no Dey give love u go get love back o😏 indi eat for daddy na."

@sarahkings77 commented:

"God bless them 🥰a man that treats you right deserve the whole world 😩"

@Mz_Courteous💕 posted:

"Someone who just cut my fist birthday cake at my 28th birthday, I understand him perfectly😭 Probably this is his first time someone treating him so special on his birthday. I cried watching this😭"

@akeleemma stated:

"Who say men don't cry? This lovely 🥰"

@Dopamine said:

"I feel like sending this to my babe 😭🥺 This is so beautiful 😍🤭 thanks dear for appreciating your king."

@Twinklestarry mentioned:

"I really want to do this 😭❤️"

