“Who Else Cried?”: Gent Breaks Down in Tears After B-Day Surprise, Netizens Get Teary-Eyed
- People across the internet showed some love to a man who received a heart-warming surprise for his b-day
- The gent received gifts upon gifts for his special day from his girlfriend, including a cake and different electronics
- Netizens joined in on the birthday celebrations with many expressing joy for the birthday boy's emotional reaction
Tears of joy were shed online after a gent displayed a deeply emotional reaction to his special birthday surprise. Netizens watched as the man received gifts upon gifts in a grand display of love and affection, and shared in the man's happy moment.
Spoiled rotten
TikToker @poshhue posted the three-minute-long clip showing the man being surprised by his girlfriend. The video takes place in a bedroom where birthday decorations and gifts can be seen stacked up on a bed. The couple has a massive hug followed by the lady showing the man his gifts.
Watch the heart-warming video below:
Gifts upon gifts, literally
The birthday boy received a bunch of gifts based on sound, smell, sight, taste, and touch, as well as a birthday cake. For the sound theme gift, the man received a headset and clipper. For smells, he received perfumes and body mist. Regarding sight, he received two movie tickets, a pack of singlets and boxes.
The other gifts included some food, clothes as well as money. Netizens were delighted by the sight of the happy man.
Read the comments:
@BigDream said:
"The feeling is so real 😭❤️❤️"
@PerfumevendorinOlukubenin mentioned:
"Love is so good. May all the good men and woman meet good partners. But no think say if u no Dey give love u go get love back o😏 indi eat for daddy na."
@sarahkings77 commented:
"God bless them 🥰a man that treats you right deserve the whole world 😩"
@Mz_Courteous💕 posted:
"Someone who just cut my fist birthday cake at my 28th birthday, I understand him perfectly😭 Probably this is his first time someone treating him so special on his birthday. I cried watching this😭"
@akeleemma stated:
"Who say men don't cry? This lovely 🥰"
@Dopamine said:
"I feel like sending this to my babe 😭🥺 This is so beautiful 😍🤭 thanks dear for appreciating your king."
@Twinklestarry mentioned:
"I really want to do this 😭❤️"
- Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C recently celebrated another trip around the sun and thanked his supporters for the birthday love.
- Sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader, and that's exactly what one guy did on his birthday.
- A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @reatile_sej left many people in Mzansi emotional after she shared a video of herself in her gown dishing up food for herself on her birthday.
