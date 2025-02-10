A South African gent celebrated his birthday all by himself but still managed to make it special

Sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader, and that's exactly what one guy did on his birthday.

Man spends birthday alone

He shared a clip of his solo birthday on the TikTok account @jacobmsiza791. Even though no loved one was present, he took a moment to celebrate his next trip around the sun.

With a smile on his face, he sang the birthday song for himself and proudly blew out the candles on his chocolate cake.

The touching clip got over 789,000 views and 200,000 likes on the social media platform.

Ideas for a solo birthday

It’s totally fine to spend your birthday alone. It’s a great opportunity for self-reflection and to recharge your batteries.

Plus, you get to do exactly what you enjoy without catering to others. Treat yourself to fun activities like cooking a meal, buying yourself a gift, or going to the movies.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The comment section is buzzing with love. Mzansi people virtually joined the festivities to make him feel special and part of a community.

Have a look at some comments below:

@Aboh said:

"Happiest birthday to you brother."

@_nkosazana commented:

"The comment section is Godly and ubuntu. 🥺❤️"

@ThaboMngomezulu wrote:

"Happy birthday champ. One day you’ll get people who will celebrate you without even asking!"

@phenyodinah stated:

"I don't know why I'm so emotional. Happiest birthday to you stranger. ❤️"

@SandibelievesinGod mentioned:

"Happy birthday malume. May God protect and grant you many more years to come. ❤️"

@its_prettyhun posted:

"Happy belated birthday stranger! 🍾❤️ Nah this is cute and shows how much you don't need a gang of people to celebrate your birthday just you and yourself."

@iiNdlovukazi typed:

"So cute! 🥺🥺 Now why am I crying?"

@Kayngwana added:

"Happy birthday abhuti Jay. 🥹❤️We love you waitsi bra yaka. 👍🏿"

