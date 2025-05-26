A deeply emotional video of a local mom, calmly explaining her older son's autism condition to his younger brother, who does not understand it fully, touched many online

The mom used Bible verses and gentle honesty to explain why his brother could not speak, and encouraged the young one to accept the situation and have patience

Social media users praised the mom’s wisdom, cried over the boy’s sincerity, and applauded the family’s strength and love, wishing for a miracle to happen so the older brother could speak

A mother explained his son's autism to his younger son, who was struggling to understand his condition. Image: Chwayita Xwayi

Source: Facebook

An emotional video of a mom talking to her youngest son about his brother's autism deeply touched many people across Mzansi.

The clip was posted on TikTok by @chwayitaxwayi, also known as Babes Wamachankura, attracting many comments from online users who loved how she used the Bible to educate her son about autism.

A brotherly chat with heart

Sitting in a quiet setting, Babes Wamachankura films herself mid-conversation with her youngest son, who seems troubled by his older brother's silence. Her eldest, named Kufika, lives with autism and does not speak, something the younger child fails to understand. With innocent honesty, Dzununu asks his mom to pray and ask God to let Kufika talk.

The mom responds softly, quoting Psalm 29:11, reminding him that sometimes God asks us to accept things we cannot change. When he asks for another scripture, she shared that when God made Kufika, He already had a plan for his life, speech or no speech. Babes then gently asks if it bothers him that his brother doesn't speak, and the little one agrees, saying that it hurts when he tries to play, but Kufika doesn't understand.

She reassures him, saying it's okay to keep talking to his brother even if he doesn't respond; it shows love, acceptance, and brotherhood, encouraging him to play with Kufika. Feeling emotional, Dzununu asks if they can try taking him to doctors again, even out of the country, just to see if he can be helped, and the mom doesn't shut him down. Instead, she opens her arms and offers a warm hug, bringing the moment full circle in love and hope.

The mom motivated her younger son to play with his brother, urging him to show sibling love. Image: Chwayita Xwayi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is touched by the conversation

The video drew many comments from social media users who were emotional after watching the mother and son's conversation. Many were touched by how calmly the mother handled the chat, using both scripture and love to teach acceptance.

Some praised Dzununu's honesty, noting how pure his questions were. Others even suggested therapy or support so he could better understand autism.

User @Lulu said:

"I think therapy for Dzu would help, and then maybe also join in kwi classes zika Fika if possible, to see how his teachers and classmates engage with him. So that Dzu better understands how his brother communicates. U Thixo anincede (may God help you) 🤍."

User @Charisma Precious commented:

"Ohh God🥺🙏🏾I pray for Kufika❤️may God grant his brother's wish."

User @Bliss added:

"I love how you're raising them, teaching them about acceptance and God."

User @Nonkululeko shared:

"You are doing great, mommy. Nkulunkulu (God) trusted you ngo Kufika sisi. We love you for that."

User @Xolie said:

"Kufika will talk sana an angel is speaking🥰🥰."

Mrs Molosi Phindie shared:

"Oh Dzu ndoda😩🙁this is hurtful, uthi 'try him one more time' which means he still hopes that God can make a plan, owwh maani 😒."

Watch the TikTok video below:

