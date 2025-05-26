“Life Comes at You Fast”: Lady Shares Story of Raising 77-Year-Old Grandpa’s Child
- A young American lady wowed the internet when she shared with the world how she became a mom
- The woman inherited her grandfather’s child and detailed the story in a now-viral TikTok trend joined by many
- Her story resonated with a few people on social media who shared theirs in a thread of comments
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
An American woman on TikTok briefly vented about her unexpected motherhood journey after inheriting a kid.
Her grandfather left her a baby to raise on her own and wowed many with the unusual story.
Woman raises uncle as her own
A young American woman, Dreka, wowed the internet when she revealed she was her uncle’s mother. The lady’s 77-year-old grandfather had a baby with his partner and died the following year.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While grieving over his death, the mother’s baby also died a year later. Dreka was left to raise the baby alone and vented about it on TikTok.
She hopped on a viral trend where people share some of their most unhinged and eyebrow-raising moments. Dreka’s story reached 3.7 million views in a week.
People were amazed by the grandpa’s fertility and found it funny that Dreka was raising her uncle. She captioned her now-viral clip:
“When Grandpa had a baby at 77, and then checked into the upper room a year later, and the baby's mom followed him a year after that. Now you're out here raising your five-year-old baby uncle. Life comes at you fast.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
People react to lady raising uncle
Social media users shared the video 51K times and commented on a thread of over 5.9K messages:
@Don Diva joked:
“At graduation, he is going to be like, ‘Shout out to my favourite niece for raising me’.”
@Reggie said:
“Man, he’s going to be amazing at ‘Two truths and a lie’ someday.”
@Kaay commented:
“The mom following shortly after was a bit dramatic, OMG.”
@Linny shared an idea:
“Listen, y'all gotta call him ‘Uncle Baby Billy’.”
@Olivia Aspen realised:
“Can’t even get child support!”
@generic_frög 🇬🇧 wrote:
“Jokes aside, all my respect to you for taking on such a daunting and hard task when you weren’t expecting or prepared to.”
@VV was dusted:
“That’s got to be funny (sorry for your loss) to go to school and say, ‘I need to sign my uncle up for Kindergarten’.”
@Luxallday said:
“Congradolences, niece Mom.”
@okay and joked:
“Tyler Perry peering through your blinds with a notepad.”
@BaldHead Chef 👩🍳 said:
“Picking up your uncle from school is wild.”
@_thats_how_you_get_ants_ laughed:
“This baby is going to turn eight talking about respecting your elders.”
3 More family-related stories by Briefly News
- A South African youngster was amazed by a message alerting her that her parent was in ICU, and she uploaded a video expressing her excitement.
- A South African family from Cape Town touched the world when they shared a video of how they supported their mom battling cancer.
- South Africans were stunned to see one family's five generations all in one photo after Christmas lunch.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za