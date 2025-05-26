Global site navigation

“Life Comes at You Fast”: Lady Shares Story of Raising 77-Year-Old Grandpa’s Child
by  Chuma Nontsele
3 min read
  • A young American lady wowed the internet when she shared with the world how she became a mom
  • The woman inherited her grandfather’s child and detailed the story in a now-viral TikTok trend joined by many
  • Her story resonated with a few people on social media who shared theirs in a thread of comments 

An American woman on TikTok briefly vented about her unexpected motherhood journey after inheriting a kid.

Lady inherits child
Her grandfather left her a baby to raise on her own and wowed many with the unusual story.

Woman raises uncle as her own

A young American woman, Dreka, wowed the internet when she revealed she was her uncle’s mother. The lady’s 77-year-old grandfather had a baby with his partner and died the following year.

While grieving over his death, the mother’s baby also died a year later. Dreka was left to raise the baby alone and vented about it on TikTok.

She hopped on a viral trend where people share some of their most unhinged and eyebrow-raising moments. Dreka’s story reached 3.7 million views in a week.

People were amazed by the grandpa’s fertility and found it funny that Dreka was raising her uncle. She captioned her now-viral clip:

“When Grandpa had a baby at 77, and then checked into the upper room a year later, and the baby's mom followed him a year after that. Now you're out here raising your five-year-old baby uncle. Life comes at you fast.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

People react to lady raising uncle

Social media users shared the video 51K times and commented on a thread of over 5.9K messages:

@Don Diva joked:

“At graduation, he is going to be like, ‘Shout out to my favourite niece for raising me’.”

@Reggie said:

“Man, he’s going to be amazing at ‘Two truths and a lie’ someday.”

@Kaay commented:

“The mom following shortly after was a bit dramatic, OMG.”

@Linny shared an idea:

“Listen, y'all gotta call him ‘Uncle Baby Billy’.”

@Olivia Aspen realised:

“Can’t even get child support!”

@generic_frög 🇬🇧 wrote:

“Jokes aside, all my respect to you for taking on such a daunting and hard task when you weren’t expecting or prepared to.”

@VV was dusted:

“That’s got to be funny (sorry for your loss) to go to school and say, ‘I need to sign my uncle up for Kindergarten’.”

@Luxallday said:

“Congradolences, niece Mom.”

@okay and joked:

“Tyler Perry peering through your blinds with a notepad.”

@BaldHead Chef 👩‍🍳 said:

“Picking up your uncle from school is wild.”

@_thats_how_you_get_ants_ laughed:

“This baby is going to turn eight talking about respecting your elders.”

