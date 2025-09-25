A video ranked South Africa’s five most dangerous criminals of all time, detailing their crimes and convictions

The ranking provided shocking insights into the country’s history of serial killings and violent crimes

Mzansi viewers reacted with disbelief and reflection, making the video a major talking point online

South Africans reacted with shock to a video ranking the country’s most dangerous criminals, reflecting on the violence and history it revealed.

A viral video ranks South Africa’s most dangerous criminals with chilling detail. Image: @justrandomstats

Source: TikTok

On 23 September 2025, TikTok user @justrandomstats shared a T video ranking five of South Africa’s most dangerous individuals. The clip detailed the crimes and convictions of notorious figures including Moses Sithole, Eugene De Kock, Cedric Maake, Louis Van Schoor, and Sipho Thwala. Each case revealed shocking crimes ranging from serial killings to apartheid-era violence, reminding viewers of the darker parts of the country’s history. The video quickly drew attention for compiling such a disturbing yet fascinating list.

The ranking explained the background of each figure, including Sipho Thwala, who lured women into sugar cane fields with false job offers, and Louis Van Schoor, who murdered black civilians in the 1980s. Cedric Maake’s Johannesburg crimes, Eugene De Kock’s apartheid-era actions, and Moses Sithole’s serial murders revealed the scale of violence in the past. Their lengthy sentences, some spanning centuries, reflected the seriousness of their crimes and how justice was pursued. The video stood out because it provided a stark reminder of why these names remain infamous in South African history.

Criminals who shaped fear in South Africa

Within two days, the clip had gathered more than 34,000 likes, over 700 comments, and 1,500 shares. The chilling details and clear ranking style made it widely shareable, with many users reposting it for others to learn from. The combination of historical crime stories and shocking sentences ensured that the video became a trending talking point across social media.

Viewers expressed disbelief at the scale of the crimes and the number of victims involved. Others felt the video was a sobering reminder of South Africa’s past and the violence communities have endured. While unsettling, the post left people reflecting on the importance of remembering these histories and recognising the justice that was eventually served.

A TikTok post explains crimes and convictions that left South Africans stunned. Image: @justrandomstats

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Pumzasibecu asked:

“No, no, no! Where is Thabo Bester?”

Ntombikayisedladl said:

“Moses Sithole gave us the scariest time of our lives. 😭😭”

Praat ek luister commented:

“Ananias Mathe was dangerous.”

S.novibin asked:

“Where the hell is Thabo Bester?”

Simphiwe wrote:

“One got 20 years and the other got 1,834.”

Tshego asked:

“So Thabo Bester is not dangerous? 😅”

Khulekani_Sokhulu said:

“20 years for 7 murders. 😳”

SCARA888 wrote:

“Still waiting for Thabo Bester.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

