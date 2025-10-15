The TikTok video of the newlyweds in stunning attire quickly went viral, captivating viewers with their radiant smiles, joyful celebration and the couple’s love

The lobola ceremony symbolises the union of families and honours the bride’s family; it also reflects deep cultural roots and emphasises respect for tradition

The video sparked vibrant discussions on social media, with followers sharing their own experiences and aspirations related to love and marriage

A TikTok video posted on 13 October 2025 has set Mzansi ablaze with its beautiful ceremony.

The TikTok video of a wedding quickly went viral, showing the heartfelt celebration of a beautiful couple with the groom, dressed by @Victor Galeboe, and the bride, dressed @Mogaleadi_Fashion_Apparel, stood out in their stunning attire, creating a moment of pure joy. As the video showcased their happiness, it sparked overwhelming support from followers, with many commenting on their love and admiration.

Comments flooded in, some manifesting the same beautiful moment for everyone who dreams of getting married. Other followers expressed their joy and excitement, offering blessings for the couple, with some even reflecting on their own experiences. Reactions ranged from heartfelt affirmations of love to light-hearted comments about family dynamics and the wedding's lively atmosphere.

After the video was shared by the groom, @eugenemc17, the bride's beauty and confidence caught the attention of many, with followers praising her figure and the couple's evident love for one another. The TikTok community was in full support, sharing their excitement and sending blessings for the union.

Many followers couldn’t help but reflect on their own wishes for love and the kind of union they hope to have one day, fueling discussions about marriage, culture, and what it means to be truly blessed.

lebogangkenna😍commented:

"I'm the girl with the whistle 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

Nails by Bonolo stated:

"The bride is feeling jealous because she married a handsome man🥹❤️🔥"



PhutyⓂ️said:

"A man who marries someone he loves will have peace of mind…God bless your union 😊"

Gqibs wrote:

"This couple was made in heaven. I love them."

Pearl commented:

"Spotting my husband in sunglasses in the background 🥰"

custodianofgodswealthRealtor stated:

"So you people never informed the elders that there is a marriage coz everyone here is young😂😂😂congratulations 🔥🔥🔥"

Lethabo❤️‍🩹said:

"Yoh, I see my uncle there at the back smiling lapho he has 4 children, different mothers😩😩😩😩"



Kagiso_02♥️wrote:

"Manifesting this for everyone who wants to get married ❤"

