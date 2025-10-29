A young woman asked her mum to identify relationship red flags, but she was secretly describing her mum's own traits

The mum answered honestly about each scenario without realising her daughter was talking about her

Social media users found the video hilarious, as people loved the mum's entertaining responses

A young woman has left the internet in stitches after pulling off a clever prank on her mom. The woman who posts personal and fun content on her TikTok page shared the clip on 26 October 2025 with the caption:

"Walking red flag?"

In the clip, the woman asks her mum to say whether certain behaviours are red flags or green flags in a potential partner. But the text overlay revealed the twist:

"Asking my mom if these are red flags, but I'm just describing her."

The mom doesn't realise what her daughter is doing, but answers truthfully about how she feels. This is how it went down. The daughter says the first scenario is when she tries to talk to him, but he's always playing games. The mum immediately says red flag. Then the daughter mentions tattoos. Mum says no, that's not a red flag. When asked about driving aggressively, the mum admits she drives aggressively too, so she can't call that a red flag.

The daughter then says he calls, but when she calls back, he doesn't answer. The mum defends this, saying it's not a red flag. Next up is being addicted to vaping. Her mum says that's not a red flag either. Then comes not letting her play music in the car. The mum says it depends on whether the music taste is bad, but eventually agrees it would be a red flag if it's never allowed. When the daughter mentions saying he's going to sleep but staying awake for three more hours, the mum calls it a red flag, saying if he chooses not to talk and uses sleeping as an excuse, that's bad.

Not posting face pics on Instagram doesn't bother the mum much. But slamming doors when angry was a red flag. The young woman then asked about only offering popcorn for dinner. This gets a strong reaction. The mum asks if that's even a thing and calls it a red flag. When it came to getting annoyed about borrowing a charger or shirt, it was a red flag. She even stated that the behaviour showed that the man was too territorial. And the final one was hanging up during arguments, which got the strongest response. The mum calls him a red flag and advises her daughter to drop the man.

Mzansi react to the mum's honest answers

TikTok users flooded the comments section with laughter and requests:

@Brigita Henry said:

"We should actually get a reaction from your mom when you tell her it's actually describing her."

@Itumeleng_Mbali added:

"🤣🤣 She seems so fun."

@T 🫧 commented:

"She's so funny 😭😭😭"

@Lindt gushed:

"Your mom is so entertaining 😂😂😂"

@Pebbles Neo Pebbles shared:

"'Whaaat is that a thing?! Red flag honey ' 😂😂😂"

@Nomathemba-Gina joked:

"Wait, the popcorn one 🤣🤣🤣"

What are relationship red flags

The young woman shared the clever prank on her TikTok page @sh1ttysoph, where she regularly posts fun content. The video went viral with over 82,000 views as people loved the mom's entertaining responses and wondered what she'd do when she found out these were her own traits.

According to Shelley Lewin, a relationship development specialist, red flags are warning signs that something’s not right in a relationship. They can be hard to notice at first, but they usually grow over time and become more obvious. These signs can show up in any close relationship, with friends, family, coworkers or partners.

On the other side, green flags are the good signs like open communication, respect for boundaries, mutual support and shared values. Those are the things that help relationships grow in a healthy way.

Disclaimer: This was a lighthearted prank. The mother was not harmed or distressed in any way, and the woman shared this moment in good humour. This content is satirical and is not intended as relationship advice.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

