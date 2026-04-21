“Walk Away From the Church”: Churchgoer Confesses Secret Crush on Married Minister, SA Advises
- An anonymous woman sparked a massive online conversation after she confessed to developing intense romantic feelings for her married pastor
- The vulnerable confession shared on Facebook on 20 April 2026 left many viewers concerned, with some advising her not to act on the temptation
- Viewers shared spiritual and practical advice, ranging from calls for prayers to suggestions that she should stay away from the church
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Social media users were in a stir after a woman admitted that her four-month-long infatuation with a settled man of God forced her to stop attending services.
The confession was sent to the Facebook account GesondeSeks on 20 April 2026, where she sought advice on a growing problem.
She explained that for the past four months, she had developed feelings for her married pastor and thought about him constantly. Although she noted that nothing physical had happened, she admitted that the situation was messing with her head.
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The woman confesses to having feelings for the pastor
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The Facebook account GesondeSeks also detailed that she stopped going to church altogether. Her reason was seeing the pastor triggered intense emotions.
Briefly News reached out for comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from the creator.
See the Facebook post here:
SA debates about the woman’s temptation confession
The post gained massive views and over 500 comments from viewers who pleaded with the woman not to give in to her desires. Many viewers suggested that the spirit of evil was playing with her mind and advised her to pray about that. Some took a more practical stance, noting that not going to church was likely for the best. They warned that getting involved with the pastor would destroy her reputation, the pastor and the congregation.
User @Cheyhanne Botha said:
"As jy jou nie kan beteul nie verlaat die gemeente. Satan is besig met jou (Satan is busy with you). Begin bid (Start praying)!"
User @Tinka Simons commented:
"Nee dame, beskerm jou gedagtes (No lady, protect your thoughts). Maak jou toe Onder Jesus bloed (close yourself under Jesus's blood). Bid sodat jy nie versoeking kom nie (pray that you do not come into temptation)."
User @Rentia Rudman added:
"Vergeet van hom, die Here sal nooit vir jou iemand anders se man stuur nie (Forget about him; the Lord will never send you someone else's husband)."
User @Rina McIntosh said:
"Hy is getroud. Moenie jou geluk probeer bou op ’n ander een se hartseer nie (Don't try to build your happiness on someone else's sadness. Come to me, man). Kom by man (He is married)."
User @Elsabé Kruger shared:
"Loop weg van daardie kerk af voordat jy 'n huwelik en 'n kerk vernietig (Walk away from that church before you destroy a marriage and a church)."
User @Ric Greyling commented:
"Stenig meeste van julle hierdie vrou (Stone this woman most of you)! Jy met geen sondes kan maar die eerste klip gooi (You with no sins can cast the first stone)."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za