A pair’s startled reaction to finding an owl inside their home became one of the funniest viral moments of the week

The video sparked a mix of laughter and superstition, with viewers sharing their own interpretations of the unexpected encounter

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, questions, and stories of similar surprise visits

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans were left amused and intrigued after a viral video showed two people panicking over an owl that unexpectedly entered their apartment.

A surprised pair captured their hilarious reaction after spotting an owl inside their apartment. Image: Pixabay, masabatamoipatl

Source: TikTok

An unexpected moment turned into pure chaos after @masabatamoipatli posted a video on 29 October 2025, showing two people in complete panic after discovering an owl inside their apartment. The short clip captured their frightened screams and frantic reactions as they tried to process how the bird had found its way. The sight of the owl perched calmly in the room while the pair yelled in shock created a comical scene that immediately grabbed viewers’ attention. Within a single day, the post had taken social media by storm, as users tried to understand how such an unusual situation unfolded.

Owls are often associated with mystery and symbolism in many South African cultures, where they are sometimes seen as spiritual messengers or signs of bad luck. This context added another layer to the viral moment, as people online shared mixed feelings about the unexpected visit. Some believed the owl’s presence carried meaning, while others focused on the humour of the terrified reactions captured on camera. The fact that the pair’s first instinct was to scream rather than calmly guide the bird out of the apartment made the video even more entertaining to watch.

Viral owl encounter shocks residents

The video posted by user @masabatamoipatli spread rapidly across Instagram and other social platforms, gaining traction as thousands of users tagged friends and shared it on their stories. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the dramatic reactions, comparing them to a scene from a comedy movie. Within hours, the post had gathered hundreds of comments, with many people laughing about how relatable the fear felt. Others began creating their own versions of what they would do if an owl suddenly appeared in their homes, turning the post into a trending conversation across Mzansi timelines.

Mzansi users had much to say in the comments. Some found the pair’s reaction absolutely hilarious, while others admitted they would’ve reacted the same way. A few people shared that despite the humour, they were also curious about what drew the owl indoors in the first place. The post became more than just a funny video; it was a reminder of how everyday moments can turn into nationwide laughs when captured authentically online.

Two females unlocked a new fear after finding an owl in their apartment, sparking superstition claims from fellow netizens. Image: masabatamoipatl

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi suggested

Msunderstood2018 said:

“Yoh… somebody wants you gone! 😮😮😂”

Faiithiie commented:

“It’s not a good sign… yhooo, pray hard!”

Meleah_as_in_pearl2 said:

“It can’t be the head of Illuminati in your room, girl, you don’t pray! 😢🔥”

Banker.bae commented:

“Lmao, the fact that it knew its way out! Yho! Boloyi! 😱😱😱”

Tshelo_kylie said:

“Knowing myself, I wouldn’t sleep at home that night. 😭😭😭”

Tricia_marculey_olatoye commented:

“I would’ve brought out my Bible and threatened it with God’s name. 😢”

Siphosethundzoofficial said:

“The amount of drama our grannies would cause! 😭”

Michellekhumalo_sa commented:

“At home in the rurals, there are a lot of them, even bats. Sometimes they come into our house, it’s just superstition, calm down.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to animal encounters

A shocking video captured a massive python snake tightly coiled around a traffic light high above a busy road in Florida, USA, causing confusion and fear.

A viral video showed a buffalo attacking a safari car in the Masai Mara, capturing attention for its intensity and realism.

A woman's encounter with a camel in Aruba took an unexpected turn when the animal bit her on the back, sending her running for safety.

Source: Briefly News