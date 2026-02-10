A phara was filmed pushing a sonar machine along the road, sparking shock and humour in Mzansi

The video highlighted expensive medical equipment in unusual hands and raised questions about drug abuse

South Africans on social media reacted with jokes, disbelief, and discussions about addiction and social issues

A viral clip of a phara pushing a medical sonar machine left South Africans laughing, shocked, and talking about drug abuse, stolen equipment, and the strange realities of urban life.

The visual on the left showed a man pushing a sonar machine on the streets. Image: @marshallbowela

Source: TikTok

A viral video left Mzansi baffled as a phara was seen pushing what looked like a medical sonar machine along a road. TikTok page @marshallbowela posted the video on 7 February 2026. The clip sparked questions about how the device ended up there and highlighted the ongoing issues of drug abuse in South Africa.

A phara, a person struggling with drug addiction, was seen pushing a large sonar scanning machine typically used by obstetricians and gynaecologists. Viewers immediately questioned where the device came from and where it was being taken. Pharas sometimes sell or move valuable items to fund their addiction.

Sonar machine spotted in unusual hands

Sonar machines are expensive medical equipment. In South Africa, even a basic ultrasound machine can cost tens of thousands of rand. Hospitals and clinics rely on them for prenatal scans and diagnostics. Seeing one pushed along the street by a phara highlighted the contrast between essential medical use and misuse or loss due to social issues. Drug abuse remains a serious concern in South Africa. The South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use reports high rates of substance misuse, often linked to poverty and unemployment.

Viewers were both shocked and amused, while also raising awareness about stolen or resold medical equipment. The post combined humour with a reminder of serious societal issues. Many joked about the phara becoming a ‘phara-medic,’ while others expressed concern about the implications for healthcare.

The visual showed a phara pushing a machine used by health practitioners. Image: @marshallbowela

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ben John Coetzer said:

“That mobile cray is worth over R12 million.”

Letago la morena said:

“That’s Dr Mmotla’s stolen sonar machine. 🥺”

Gremmeng said:

“How much is that equipment?”

LadyT🇿🇦 said:

“Did you call the police?”

Stifler said:

“It’s giving Tembisa Hospital 😂”

Mr V said:

“How is this even possible? 😂”

Puleng said:

“Hence police visibility is very key, batho ba senya man.”

Marvin Assegaai said:

“Sonar machine, yoh those ones, same same.”

GuerillaDihhDestroyer said:

“Even if that setup costs millions, Pharanomics will bring the price down to ‘nomayini grootman’… bo ma1pon5.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to pharas

A recent TikTok post has moved Mzansi, showcasing a remarkable journey from the depths of nyaope addiction to being completely healthy.

A young South African lady shared her lovely encounter with a nyaope guy on her way back from a grocery store, prompting reactions on social media.

A young South African woman showed her glow-up after overcoming a battle with nyaope addiction on social media, and her story inspired many.

Source: Briefly News