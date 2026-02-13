A South African marine engineer shared rare footage of his ship crossing the Panama Canal, explaining how the massive lock system lifts vessels between oceans

The video showed the journey from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific, giving viewers insight into one of the world’s greatest engineering achievements and global trade routes

Mzansi was intrigued by the scale of the operation, with many praising the engineer for breaking down how the canal works in a simple and engaging way

A marine engineer documented his ship’s journey through the Panama Canal, explaining how the famous lock system raises and lowers vessels as they move between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

A South African marine engineer, @sotasmakgae, posted a video on 12 February 2026 while crossing the Panama Canal on a large ship. He filmed the journey as he explained what was happening behind him. The vessel was travelling from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, one of the most famous maritime routes in the world. Mzansi was fascinated by the rare behind-the-scenes look at life at sea.

The Panama Canal is one of the greatest engineering achievements in modern history. Opened in 1914, the canal cuts through Panama in Central America and allows ships to avoid the long journey around the southern tip of South America. Instead of sailing around Cape Horn, vessels can pass through a system of locks that lift and lower ships between sea level and Gatun Lake.

From the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific in one shift

The canal works using a lock system. Ships enter a chamber, massive gates close behind them, and water fills or drains from the chamber to raise or lower the ship. It functions like a water elevator. Each crossing takes around 8 to 10 hours. Thousands of ships pass through each year, carrying goods between continents.

Mzansi viewers were intrigued by the scale of the ship and the precision of the operation. Many praised the marine engineer for showing a side of work most people never get to see. The video by user @sotasmakgae sparked curiosity about maritime careers and global trade routes.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Phillip Thabo Motsepe asked:

“This is a man-made thing? How long does it take to pass? How much did you pay? Does the payment depend on weight?”

Tshiiyah02 asked:

“How long does the process take in the Panama Canal?”

Nathi asked:

“What was the reason behind building the steps? They couldn’t just match the Pacific sea level, so ships go straight without being lifted?”

Lesedi_Fannie asked:

“Hi, what’s the purpose of all that?”

Dan Kahludi Magolego asked:

“Roughly how many ships pass through the Panama Canal per day?”

Nelson said:

“I propose a full video on why this canal was built. All this moving up and down of ships is for what? And who built this canal (beneficiary)? Thank you!”

Mansam Graphics asked:

“What are the reasons for changing sea levels from lower to higher and then lower again?”

Telly asked:

“How much does it cost to pass there?”

Mbadwe asked:

“So how long does it take to cross through the canal?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

