South African sailors won the historic Cape2Rio race despite suffering catastrophic damage on their return journey

Skipper Sibusiso Sizatu and her crew faced dismasting but made a remarkable recovery

The historic victory was celebrated as sailors received a hero's welcome upon their return to Cape Town

South African sailors made history by coming first in the Cape2Rio race, even though they encountered a major setback after suffering disastrous damage on their homeward journey.

More than a dozen boats from five countries race to cover the more than 6,000 kilometres (3,728 miles) of Atlantic waters separating Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

3 South African sailors who made sailing history by winning the Cape2Rio race have been safely rescued after their yacht suffered catastrophic damage during their return to South Africa.

The trio, skipper Sibusiso Sizatu, first mate Tshepo Renaldo Mohale and Andrea Myburg, were sailing on Monday, 3 February 2026, when their vessel was abandoned about 1 448 km south-east of Rio de Janeiro at around 02:30 after a complete dismasting left them unable to continue the voyage to Cape Town.

They were later safely transferred to the motor vessel Bryant following coordinated efforts between maritime rescue centres in South Africa and Brazil, with all three sailors escaping the ordeal without injury.

Cape2Rio victory for South African youth team

The crew had a historic race, which ended in their victory in the 2025 Cape2Rio race. They became the first youth team from the Cape Flats to claim first place on handicap in the Southern Hemisphere's longest continent-to-continent yacht race.

What made their win even more remarkable was the fact that they had been forced to race without critical equipment after the breakage of their boom. They managed to fight the odds stacked against them, stretched their lead, and finished ahead of schedule. It was also the first time for the three sailors on board to cross the Atlantic, making the achievement all the more extraordinary.

Yachts are seen at the start of the Cape2Rio trans-Atlantic yacht race, in Table Bay, near Cape Town, on January 2, 2023. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The decision to abandon Angel Wings came after consultation with the master of motor vessel Bryant, considering the complete loss of all spars needed for a jury rig and deteriorating weather conditions with 20 to 25 knot winds and 4–5 metre waves.

Speaking after their historic triumph, the sailors said they were still savouring the victory and achievement despite the setbacks and tough experience, and they looked forward to their South African reunion and celebration.

Maritime authorities said the distance from safe harbour, coupled with the notorious unpredictability of South Atlantic weather, ultimately led to the decision to uplift the crew and abandon the vessel.

The sailors received a hero's welcome when they landed in Cape Town following their sweet triumph.

Source: Briefly News