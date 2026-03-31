A man reflected on his journey from speaking at school assemblies to presenting on a national stage, highlighting how his growth happened over time

He explained that what once felt like a small moment eventually turned into something meaningful as he began to understand the impact of his voice

His story resonated with many, with people saying it reminded them that consistency and growth often happen quietly before being recognised

Looking back at where you started can hit differently when you realise how far you’ve come. One man shared his journey, and it was less about the spotlight and more about what changed along the way.

The visual on the left captured Luxolo motivating students. Image: @luxolomdolo

Source: TikTok

Content creator @luxolomdolo shared a video reflecting on his journey on 31 March 2026, looking back at how far he has come from speaking at a school assembly to standing on a national stage. His story focused less on the spotlight and more on the growth that happened in between.

He explained that in the beginning, speaking felt small and almost ordinary, something he did without fully understanding its impact. Over time, however, he realised that his voice carried more weight than he initially thought. He wrote:

"I started by speaking without thinking. It felt small. Almost ordinary. But somewhere between those years, my words began to carry more than sound. They began to carry responsibility. I learnt that speaking is not about being heard. It is about shifting how someone sees themselves. It is about meeting people in their present and introducing them to what is possible beyond it. What felt like small moments were quietly building something far greater. Now I understand; your voice is not just a gift. It is a calling."

Growth journey from small beginnings shared

As the years went by, user @luxolomdolo's perspective shifted. He began to see public speaking not just as a way to be heard, but as a tool to influence how people see themselves and their possibilities. That shift is what changed everything for him.

His reflection resonated with many people, especially those who are still at the early stages of their journeys. Some said it reminded them that growth often happens quietly, while others found motivation in how he stayed consistent and eventually reached bigger platforms.

The picture on the left showed Luxolo in 2017 back in high school. Image: @luxolomdolo

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Bright_N said:

“One person I relate to completely with his story. 🔥😭👍 My role model. 🤝”

Sirkelvin commented:

“Keep it going, we want to see you on a higher stage. 🙌🙌🙌”

Monelo Gqibisa wrote:

“Kwedini Luxolo VS Ta Mdizo. 🙌🤝”

Ofentse Fefe said:

“Izinja bafethu! 🤌🏽”

Doughnut guy commented:

“Into nento ine skhathi. 🔥💪🔥”

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Source: Briefly News