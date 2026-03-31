“He Is in the Right Profession”: Fabulous AFDA Graduate Does the Split on Stage
- An AFDA graduate surprised everyone by modelling across the stage and adding a sassy dance before receiving his belt during the academic procession
- He then dropped into a full split, which caught the audience off guard and immediately sent the crowd into loud cheers and excitement
- Viewers praised his confidence and personality, saying he turned a formal moment into a celebration that truly reflected his energy and individuality
Graduation moments usually follow a set routine, but every now and then, someone decides to make it their own. One graduate did exactly that and turned a simple walk across the stage into something people won’t forget anytime soon.
TikTok user @ethanbobmckay posted a video on 30 March 2026 at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town, showing an AFDA graduate who turned a simple walk across the stage into a full moment. As he approached the stage to receive his belt during the academic procession, it was clear he had something extra planned.
Instead of just walking across, he confidently modelled his way onto the stage, adding a bit of flair with a sassy dance that immediately got people’s attention. The energy shifted instantly, and you could feel the crowd getting more excited with every step he took.
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Graduate turned stage moment into performance
Then came the moment no one saw coming when he dropped into a full split right there on stage. The crowd erupted into cheers and screams, completely here for the unexpected performance. It turned the moment from not only feeling proud, but also entertained.
Social media users loved the confidence and personality user @ethanbobmckay brought to the stage. Many said graduation should feel like a celebration, and he understood the assignment perfectly. Others joked that after years of studying, you deserve to have your moment exactly like that.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s how Mzansi reacted
4EvaFierce🇿🇦 commented:
“Giving: ‘if you don't know my pain, you'll never understand my praise.’ love it”
Earth wrote:
“Celebrate yourself! It wasn't easy, I bet, but u made it. I love people who can just be their authentic self… lots of hugs.”
AndyCandy said:
“He is in the right profession. Future producer, actor, screenwriter. Congratulations, dear.”
Bella Gomez Reutelhu commented:
“Congrats! But super nosy, I wanna know what he said to you.”
Ally wrote:
“Larise's face when you did the split. 😭😂 Congratulations, Ethan! 🎉❤️”
Billieseyelash said:
“Love this! South Africa needs you, please don’t leave!”
11919521111959 wrote:
“You, my guy, have PRESENCE. 💫”
Rossie said:
“And THAT, right there, is hard work paying off. 💃 Congratulations.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about graduating
- A SuperSpar employee in Bloemfontein went viral after sharing a joyous moment with her colleagues celebrating a missed graduation.
- The Springboks coach’s daughter and her partner both completed their studies at Stellenbosch University in the same graduation period.
- Twin sisters Clio and KD Sass graduated on the same day from Stellenbosch University, decades after their mother's studies were cut short by apartheid.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za