A teacher shared her frustration after being expected to clean her classroom, saying it has become normalised despite not being part of the job description

She explained that teachers are already overwhelmed with their core responsibilities, making additional duties like cleaning feel unfair and exhausting

Many educators related to her experience, with some saying they have also accepted similar conditions, even though they know it should not be the case

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There are parts of teaching that people expect, and then there are things that quietly get added over time. One teacher spoke up about something many have experienced but rarely say out loud.

The visual on the left showed the teacher standing in front of the class. Image: @msteachertales

Source: TikTok

Educator @msteachertales posted a video on 11 March 2026, showing herself mopping her classroom floor while opening up about a frustration many teachers have quietly dealt with. She made it clear that cleaning classrooms should not be part of a teacher’s responsibilities, especially in public schools where workloads are already heavy.

She explained that over time, this has become normalised, with teachers simply accepting it as part of the job. For her, that is where the problem lies. Just because something has been happening for a long time does not mean it is right, and she felt it was time to say it out loud.

Teachers pushed beyond their actual responsibilities

Beyond the physical task itself, user @msteachertales spoke about the exhaustion that comes with teaching. Between lesson planning, marking, and managing learners, adding cleaning duties only makes things more overwhelming. It is not just about the act, but what it represents in terms of support and resources.

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Many educators related to her message, saying they experience the same thing in their schools. Others pointed out how much teachers already do behind the scenes, and that expecting them to take on additional roles only adds to the pressure. The conversation opened up a bigger discussion about working conditions in public schools.

The visual on the right showed the teacher mopping the floors. Image: @msteachertales

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Tamsinjade said:

“At least you have a floor you can clean. My classroom is just a concrete floor… our school has many cleaners, yet the classrooms don’t get cleaned.”

Mrs Nusrah_FP Teacher wrote:

“That’s why I don’t clean, the cleaner scolds every day… I teach grade 2s; he needs to do it, it’s his job! I do mine without infringing on his.”

Phumelele commented:

“I am shocked that people think cleaning the classroom is part of a teacher's responsibility… the most we should do is ensure learners keep it neat and tidy”

User5788372828674 wrote:

“At my school, the cleaner told me that the policy says classes are to be cleaned once each term. 🤷🏾”

Lindiwe Njiki Mcusi commented:

“We have normalised what is not in our line of duty because we love ourselves… managers are supposed to address this with Gas.”

Teacher Phemelo wrote:

“Cleaning takes time away from preparing… I hate choosing between cleaning and preparing for the next day; it’s daunting.”

Morema Mokone Amo commented:

“The earlier you accept it, the better, you will end up teaching in a dirty classroom… I was even sweeping the yard.”

Mpendulwenhle wrote:

“I enjoy cleaning my classroom, it’s a stress release and helps me show up better for my kids, but on days I can’t, I don’t.”

Whitney Koopman commented:

“I am doing this every single day… even when I was pregnant, high risk, can’t complain, and nothing changes.”

Katie wrote:

“In South African public primary schools, we used to sweep before class ended… in my first school, it was like an activity where you earned sweets.”

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Source: Briefly News