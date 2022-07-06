A woman took to her professional social media to share her milestones just in time for her birthday

The young lady, Sherine Ledwaba penned an inspirational message about her birthday that she shared with all her LinkedIn connections

Sherine Ledwaba touched on many issues that young adults face is there trying to navigate the adult world, which inspired netizens

Sherine Ledwaba reflected on how much her life has changed on her 5 July birthday

One woman took the time on her birthday to think back on all the challenges she faced while finding her feet and the work world. Image: LinkedIn/Sherine Ledwaba

Sherine Ledwaba said that many things could change in a short period as she was in a completely different place not too long ago.

Woman shares how she overcame life challenges for her birthday

The young professional who turned 23 years old says in a LinkedIn post that she had no money to her name a year ago, and now her life has completely transformed.

Sherine shared that she was anxious about starting life after graduating but has now scored a permanent job. Sherine also said she was promoted after being hired only four months ago.

The career trailblazer all the credit to God and said that everyone gets the chance to do well.

Netizens were touched by the young woman touching testimony about hard work.

Luvuyo Madikizela commented:

"Congratulations @#SherineLedwaba. Glory to the God Almighty and Ancestors. It amazing only four months into the job and boom promotion. Cheers to you and enjoy many more productive years ahead."

Ontlametse M commented:

"Well done Sherine!!! Too many more years and blessings "

Caylan Lotter added:

"Happy Birthday and congratulations. The sky is the limit!"

IRVIN Sifiso JIYANE commented:

"Amazing and inspiring! Congratulations, and forward and upwards!"

