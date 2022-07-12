A beautiful researcher from Africa Check has taken to social media to celebrate her big win after making it onto Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list

In her LinkedIn post, Naledi Mashishi said she was also excited about her book being nominated for a literary prize

Netizens were incredibly impressed with the young lady and her massive achievements, congratulating her in the comment section of her post

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A stunning young lady from Johannesburg is super excited about some major milestones and took to LinkedIn to celebrate making it onto the prestigious Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list for 2022.

Africa Check researcher, Naledi Mashishi is celebrating some major wins this week. Image: naledimashishi/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

For nearly twenty years, the publication has been acknowledging young people who are making a positive impact in the world around them.

Naledi Mashishi, who holds an honours degree in journalism from the University of the Witwatersrand and previously worked as a reporter, is now a renowned researcher at the Africa Check non-profit organisation (NGO).

Africa Check reviews and fact-checks online claims and debunks myths propagated on various media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The beaut was named in Mail & Guardian's Arts and Entertainment category and told the publication that she believes it is the right of every citizen to have access to accurate information:

“I believe that people can only make the best decisions for themselves and others if they have the right information they need to make them."

In her LinkedIn post, the 27-year-old noted that she was also super amped that her novel, Invisible Strings, has been longlisted for a Literary Fiction Prize by the Sunday Times:

“I’m proud to announce two big wins this week. My novel Invisible Strings has been longlisted for the Sunday Times Literary Fiction Prize. And I’ve made the 2022 Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list! Being recognised for my achievements like this feels incredible!”

Social media users were excited for young Naledi and expressed how impressed they were with the young innovator.

Nkosana Ndaba said:

“Great achievement, Naledi.”

Khanya Warren added:

“Woohoo! Well done, Naledi.”

Sharon Tarin reacted:

“Wow! That's excellent. Well done.”

Mzansi actress Salamina Mosese celebrates publishing 1st children’s book, SA praise multitalented hun

In a related story by Briefly News, South African actress and media personality, Salamina Mosese, has once again proven that she’s a multifaceted babe, with the hun publishing her first novel.

The former Soul Buddyz star was thrilled about the accomplishment and explained that her daughter and nephews and nieces were her inspiration. Mzansi commented on the post the stunner shared on LinkedIn and expressed how impressed they were with her storytelling abilities.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News