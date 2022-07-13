South African celebrities like Pearl Thusi and Lira are renowned for embracing their gorgeous natural hair, and we absolutely love to see it

While all women are free to rock their crowns in any way they want, we couldn’t help noticing that some of our top-tier famous ladies look incredible with the natural look

These stunners are total role models and goals and make curls, afros, buzzcuts and even gorgeous greying locks look breathtaking

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Briefly News compiled a list of beautiful female celebrities in South Africa who look incredibly gorgeous with their natural hair.

Pearl Thusi and Lira look gorgeous with their natural hair. Image: pearlthusi/Instagram and miss_lira/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

1. Pearl Thusi

While the beautiful actress, model, and media personality is not afraid to switch up her look, the 34-year-old is super well-known for rocking her big, gorgeous curls. Pearl Thusi even has her own haircare line and previously told Glamour that hydration and using a good conditioner do wonders for her crown.

2. Zozibini Tunzi

The model and 2019 Miss Universe pageant winner has become a global icon for natural African beauty and a role model to many young girls. Zozibini Tunzi rocks a short hairstyle and previously told Drum magazine that beauty is about being confident in who you are.

3. Zahara

The award-winning South African singer-songwriter has been slaying with her gorgeous afro for years. Zahara even has her own haircare range called 'Countrygirl', which focuses on moisturising and nourishing natural hair.

4. Lira

The gorgeous 43-year-old songstress doesn’t look a day over 20, and with her beautiful natural hair looks, the Rise Again singer looks even more gorgeous. Lira is a total stunner and one of the first Mzansi celebs who made natural hair look cool.

5. Jo-Ann Strauss

The model, media personality, and businesswoman has been rocking her stunning curls for years. The former Pasella presenter is a true-blue curly girl icon, and we love to see Jo-Ann Strauss still killing it with the look today.

6. Nomzamo Mbatha

32-year-old actress Nomzamo Mbatha is another natural beauty who loves caring for her crown. The former Isibaya star previously told True Love Magazine that deep conditioning, regular trimming and sleeping with a satin or silk pillowcase are three ways she keeps her hair looking splendid.

7. Connie Ferguson

Actress, filmmaker and all-round media icon, Connie Ferguson is total goals and looks absolutely lovely while embracing her naturally greying hair. The Queen star totally is totally styling with the salt-and-pepper look.

Local girls proudly show off their natural hair, Mzansi beams with pride: "Sibahle!"

Meanwhile, in another story by Briefly News, proud African-haired women have gathered on Mzansi's bustling social media streets to celebrate their natural hair.

@RatibabyG's call for her fellow black sisters to share snaps of their hair caused the floodgates to open. And thanks to a sea of responses, Briefly News was on hand to surf the waters in search of the most exciting and captivating comments under their tweet.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News