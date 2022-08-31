31 August 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, with the royal sadly succumbing to the injuries she sustained in a car crash in France in 1997

Lady Di was a force to be reckoned with, a mom, royal, humanitarian, and a breath of fresh air who made the palace accessible in a way that it had never been before

While the Princess of Wales faced a lot of heartbreak and pain in her lifetime, she never failed to inspire, going down in history as an iconoclast

31 August marks the end of Women’s Month in South Africa and commemorates the 25th anniversary of the death of a very important figure in history: Princess Diana.

Princess Diana was a true icon.

‘Lady Di’, as she was commonly known, was more than just a member of the royal family, she was a vibrant humanitarian, a loving mom, and a princess who was loved by many people the world over.

Sadly, the Princess of Wales lost her life at just 36 years old when she died in a car crash in France in 1997, The Independent wrote.

According to EWN, Prince Harry and William, sons of the late princess, will commemorate their mother’s passing separately and privately and will not partake in any official royal ceremonies.

In honour of the late princess, Briefly News has compiled a list of four things people loved about Lady Di.

1. Princess Diana was a loving mother to Prince Harry and William

Although being royal meant that young Princes Harry and William would have extraordinary upbringings, Lady Di tried to give them as normal a childhood as possible.

The Princess of Wales was known as a loving mom.

Even after Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the loving mom ensured that she spent as much time with her little boys as possible, even taking them to school, which was uncommon in the royal family, Insider wrote. Princess Diana was not afraid to show affection to her boys or be a silly mom around them, and above all, instilled in them a love of caring about others, People reported.

2. Lady Di changed how people thought about HIV

The Princess of Wales was a wonderful humanitarian who stood for various noble causes, with many of her endeavours still impactful today, USA Today wrote.

Throughout her life, Lady Di tried fighting against the stigma of HIV and AIDS, Elle reported. In addition to opening the United Kingdom’s very first HIV/AIDS unit in the 1980s, the princess also didn’t mind shaking hands with and showing affection towards people with HIV and AIDS, which was highly stigmatised at the time, Tatler wrote.

Lady Di wanted to remove the stigma around HIV.

3. The Princess of Wales was a very stylish woman

The royal is often considered to be a style icon, with many of her fabulous looks living on today, Vogue wrote. More than her clothing, the gorgeous woman managed to carry herself with poise, grace, and humility, even on the hardest days of her life, Marie Claire reported.

Lady Di was a very stylish woman.

4. Lady Diana was not afraid to show vulnerability

The loving mom often broke royal protocol, with Princess Diana unafraid about showing the world her vulnerability, Good Housekeeping reported. The royal also spoke openly about her mental health struggles and eating disorder in an effort to remove the stigma around these issues, Time wrote.

Princess Diana was not afraid to talk openly about issues such as mental health.

