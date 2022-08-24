Meghan Markle narrated a story of how a fire started in their room just as her 3-year-old son Archie was going to take a nap

Archie was four and a half months old, and they had just landed in South Africa; his parents went to a function while Archie was taken to the residence they were to stay at

After finishing her speech and engagement, she was told that a fire had broken out in the residence and their son's room

The former actress then lauded her nanny, who had decided to carry her son with her before placing him down, and that's when the fire broke out

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed a horrific moment when a fire broke out in her son's room while in South Africa.

Meghan Markle narrates a scary moment when a fire broke out in her son's nursery. Photo: Elle magazine.

Meghan noted that her son was only four and a half months old when the incident happened.

They had travelled to South Africa; her nanny was from Zimbabwe, and she loved carrying Archie on her back.

When they landed, the young boy was whisked away to the house they would call home while they were in the country.

The Duchess recalled finishing her speech to girls and women when she was told that a fire broke out in her son's nursery.

Luckily her nanny had decided to get a snack before she put Archie down for a nap, and she noted that everyone was in tears after the incident.

