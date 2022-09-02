One high-achieving attorney from Johannesburg is making big moves in law and as a business owner

Busisiwe Zwane has an entire event planning and décor company called Busi's Creations

The determined, multi-talented hun has social media users wowed, with Facebook peeps commending the young woman’s hustle

A talented young woman residing in Johannesburg is grinding hard as a businesswoman and attorney.

Busisiwe Zwane slays as a lawyer and a business owner. Image: Busisiwe Zwane and Busi's Creations.

Busisiwe Zwane holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Johannesburg and continues to be a practising lawyer while running an entire event planning and décor company called Busi's Creations.

The 29-year-old is super creative and was honoured by Briefly News in a Facebook post, which read:

“Meet Busisiwe Zwane, who is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa and is practising as such.

“She is also the founder of Busi's Creations, which was established in 2021, and deals with event planning and décor. This lady is making waves.”

Praises poured in from online peeps who keenly showered young Busisiwe with compliments for her amazing accomplishments and entrepreneurial prowess.

Let’s peek at some of the top reactions from Facebook users:

Njabulo Nkosi said:

“One of the greatest lawyers.”

Ndu Miso is impressed:

“We love you, Busi.”

Thubee Caterer reacted:

“Lil sis making us proud.”

Pauline Lekoekoe noted:

“Yes, mogurl, proud of you.”

Elizabeth Nomavundo Mekgoe added:

“Big ups to you, dear.”

Katlego Rakolota tried shooting his shot, explaining that he was shocked that Busi is not married yet:

“Bafethu, she is not wearing a ring. Come on.”

Brady Snow Afrika is proud of Busisiwe for being a strong woman:

“Womandla.”

