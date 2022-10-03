A fierce curvy lady has blown up on social media for proving that fuller women can drop it down low too

TikTok user @chaile_theresa proudly shared a clip of herself dropping it down low, letting people know she is capable of anything

Many were extremely impressed by her moves and found themselves watching the video more times than they thought

Yes, babes! One curvacious lady showed people that women with curves can drop it down low, and the clip has gone viral on social media.

TikTok user @chaile_theresa showed people that fuller women can drop down low just like anyone else.

There is nothing like a powerful woman stepping up to prove other people wrong! This lady showed everyone that she is capable and her energy was contagious.

TikTok user @chaile_theresa shared a clip of herself dropping it right down low and then picking it right back up. Don’t ever tell this woman she can’t do something because she will show you!

Social media users howl as they watch the fierce babe do her thing

Seeing her do it with ease made the statement clip even better. People love that she did it with confidence and never doubted herself for a second.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Sbenye ♥️ said:

“To us who watched it 10 times ”

@tsholorabotsho said:

“Knees of steel! ”

@Patricia VanHeaven said:

“The noise I am making while watching you . I love it, you are such a vibe ”

@Lorato said:

“Short people do go down easy aker they are already down there… I'm also shortto us short girl our knees will never disappoint.”

