An interesting video of a man competing on the dance floor with a curvy young lady has attracted comments online

The strong dance show took place at a wedding, and the lady has been described as a fire dancer by social media users

However, the young man was not a walkover as he won the minds of numerous netizens who showered him with praises

An energetic dance move by a curvy young lady has taken dance lovers on social media by storm.

The pretty lady danced at a wedding alongside a handsome young man who is equally not a bad dancer.

The dance show was a hot contest between the two young people. Photo credit: @maxwelljennings.

Stepping into the arena in style

The two dancers stepped into the reception area at the same time as if they had it planned out.

Their dance moves in the video were uniform at first, but they would later break apart into energetic freestyles.

Social media users are trying hard to determine the winner of the dance show which was captured by popular photographer, Maxwell Jennings.

Social media users react

@wedonblow_tv said:

"Na the boys wey pick money win."

@ndylight1 said:

"The guy is a clown. I love the entrance. Future husband if you are here please get ready."

@mz_mideey commented:

"It’s the boys picking money for me."

@heemah_x reacted:

"The girl is too hyper jorr. It’s the guy for me."

@thearabianspalekki commented:

"The bab her energy is super."

@leeeymarrh commented:

"The guy pls .. the lady is too energetic she was acting like she wants to fight oo."

@d__benjamins reacted:

"Una dey hail the two of them now, na una still talk say girls wen dey dance like this na red flag. This country self."

@okolie.peter.best reacted:

"Nah the guy but the lady for dance pass her if not for her gown."

Viral video: Schoolgirl dances with crazy energy, wows social media users with impressive jiving

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a clip of a dancing schoolgirl is trending on social media and has already received 385 000 views on Facebook.

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the young girl’s moves, with some commenting that with her energy, she would be a perfect candidate for sports at school.

