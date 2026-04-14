The South African running fraternity is in mourning following the death of a respected Midrand-based long-distance athlete

Tributes have poured in from fellow clubs and runners across the country, reflecting his impact within the road running community

The athlete, known for competing in major endurance events including the Two Oceans Marathon, is being remembered as a key figure in the sport

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The South African running community is mourning the passing away of an athlete affiliated with the Midrand-based Waterfall City Athletics Club.

2025 Two Oceans Marathon Donald Azwifarwi Rasikhinya has been remembered by his running club, Waterfall City Athletics Club. Image:@waterfallac

Source: Instagram

In a statement announced on social media by the club on Monday, 13 April 2026, @waterfallcityac, it was stated that they mourned the loss of Mr Donald Azwifarwi Rasikhinya, a valued member of the running community.

"We mourn the loss of Mr Donald Azwifarwi Rasikhinya, a valued member of the running community. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Faranani AC family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️.'

As seen in the post below:

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Fellow running clubs react to Rasikhinya's death

Fat Cats Athletic Club paid tribute to the Waterfalls AC,

@fatcats_ac:

"''Fat Cats Athletic Club extends our heartfelt condolences to Faranani Athletics Club on the passing of Donald Azwifarwi Rasikhinya.

We are deeply saddened and send our sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates. May you find strength and comfort during this difficult time.''

As seen on the Facebook post below:

Fans and runners pass condolences

Fellow runners and fans reacted to his passing away with sorrow:

@Joyce Lekalakala:

''Rest well, top runner🙏.''

@Itu Jazzfundi:

'' R.I.P. champ, God bless.''

@Lynette Gough:

''Condolences to the family.''

@Kwena Koshane:

''Condolences.''

@Mandla Motha:

''Condolences to the family and friends, may his legacy live on in the running community 🏃‍♂️.''

@Sharlene Hercules:

''Heartfelt condolences to the family 🤗 🙏🏻.''

@Gcinile Msweli:

"The big tree has fallen, we mourn with his family during this difficult time, we celebrate his beautiful life on earth.''

@Musiwalo Nethavhakone:

"Rest In Peace Vho-Rasikhinya 🕊️

It is with deep sadness that we bid farewell to one of our founders, Mr Donald Azwifarwi Rasikhinya (1972–2026).

A pillar of Faranani Athletics Club, he was more than just a runner; he was a visionary, a leader, a brother, and an inspiration to many. His passion and dedication helped build the foundation of what Faranani is today.

Your footsteps have shaped our journey, and your legacy will continue to guide the Blue Train forward.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Faranani community.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🕊️💙.''

Cape Town Marathon runner Chinette Gallichan (R) was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD in March 2026. Image:@chinettegallichan

Source: Facebook

Rasikhinya was known for his participation in the 55th 2025 Two Oceans Marathon (56km) and was regarded as a respected road runner within the community.

His death follows the passing away of another Waterfall AC runner, Lukho Ruthula, in March. Also, another marathon runner and lawyer, Chinette Gallichan, died in the Johannesburg CBD after she was shot by unknown attackers.

Runner says he was robbed

Briefly News previously reported that a Two Oceans Marathon runner claimed he was robbed over the weekend during the ultra-marathon race in Cape Town while he was running.

Oscar Von Platen took to social media to report that he had a horrible experience after a robbery ruined his day.

Source: Briefly News