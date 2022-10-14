One gorgeous woman has left many hearts warmed after she took to Twitter to announce some pretty amazing news

The lovely lady excitedly spoke about bagging a stunning new whip just one day before her man proposed

Congratulations poured in, with many wishing the beautiful lady well for the car and the journey ahead with her future hubby

A stunning woman has taken to social media to post about bagging a new whip just one day before she got engaged.

A stunning lady is super amped after landing a new car one day before her engagement. Image: @qtshimbo.

Source: Twitter

Talk about a double celebration! The lovely lady posted a pic of herself next to the new car and smiled broadly as she recalled the exciting events.

Twitter user, @qtshimbo is one blessed lady, with the stunner’s post aptly captioned:

“Meet my firstborn, uBukho. She was followed by a ring the next day. Thungisani ke.”

Let’s have a look at the beautiful babe’s exciting post:

Social media users could not help but be thrilled for the hun and sent her the sweetest well-wishes for the new car and congratulated her on the journey ahead with her future hubby.

Let’s peek at some of the coolest comments from Twitter peeps:

@SphindileZinde1 loved the news:

“Congratulations. Okuhle kodwa.”

@BrianMa70441994 reacted:

“This is beautiful.”

@anne_timbs wrote:

“Omg, congratulations, Lubha!”

@AkuaGyan wants to make her wedding attire:

“I’m so proud, and I’m sewing.”

@Nofanezile27 loved her cool fit:

“Congratulations, and we have the same dress.”

@Litha_lp wished the good sis well for the future:

“Congratulations, Tshimbo, all the best.”

@Mango_IRISH loved the fab news:

“Congrats, bud, this is amazing.”

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a hard-working young lady who is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express her gratitude for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

Source: Briefly News