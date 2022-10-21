A woman celebrated obtaining her law degree while holding a big sign from the faculty, and peeps loved it

Studying law is no cakewalk as it requires folks to put in a lot of long hours just t obtain it and even more to get a great position

South Africans flooded the hardworking lady's comment section with positive messages and many congratulations

A woman celebrated graduating with a law degree while holding a big sign from the faculty and South African netizens quickly showered the boss babe with praise and admiration.

A woman celebrated her law degree with peeps online who loved the accomplishment. Images: @ShellyMolosiwa/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@ShellyMolosiwa was quite chuffed about the achievement but didn't say where she got the big sign from. Folks across Twitter were quite chatty with her and also complimented her on her looks.

A law degree is no laughing matter, well, the journey and painfully long hours themselves can drive one to psychosis-induced laughter for some. The pressure also doesn't stop when obtaining the degree because articles must commence.

And even then, the pressure doesn't let up as most folks would still have to specialize in a specific field of law and then comparatively make their way to the top. Making it quite the celebration-worthy degree to get.

Peeps across Mzansi were eager to celebrate with the proud woman. See the positive and happy comments below:

@KitsoMatlhape said:

"Congratulations baby girrrrrl! Holding back tears — Ke proud of you mo keleng weak weak weak ha ke buwa yaana ke tholwa ka super maheu ya strawberry le dipanana. Welcome to the learned profession babyyyy."

@PhomoloMagase commented:

"Congratulations Shirley but not Caesar! All the best to everything there is this world has to offer. "

@ButterflyTja mentioned:

"Can I borrow the bib just for a day ke bone if it will look good on me if I did that course Congratulations ma"

@SandileZicelo posted:

"let talk in 2 years when you are admitted, there's a fellow I want to sue. Congratulations, and good luck with everything else."

@JoeTacue57 shared:

"I'm super proud of you dear❤️ Props to you and a big congratulations... May your life open up as you begin this new chapter."

@NyembeMbalenhle said:

"You look stunning Congratulations "

@Otengsam0610 commented:

"Congratulations are in order homie "

@RatieBonolo posted:

"Congratulations babes "

