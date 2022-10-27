Dr Blade Nzimande, South African Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, has expressed pride in two female pilots who have made history

Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi became the first black females to command a commercial flight with South African Airways (SAA)

Dr Nzimande honoured the ladies in a LinkedIn post, with netizens applauding them for conquering the male-dominated sector

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr Blade Nzimande, South African Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, expressed pride in two female pilots who became the first black women to command a commercial flight with South African Airways (SAA).

Dr Blade Nzimande honoured the two black female pilots who made Mzansi proud. Image: Dr Blade Nzimande/LinkedIn.

Source: Facebook

Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi made history with their incredible feat.

According to The Citizen, Vundla is the SAA’s very first black female captain, with Moreetsi a senior pilot tasked with Fatigue Risk Management. How inspiring!

The two iconoclasts tackling the male-dominated sector had many online peeps proud of their accomplishment, with the ladies honoured in a LinkedIn post by Dr Nzimande, which read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"For the very first time today in the history of our country, we are being flown on SA 317 by two black African women, Captain Vundla and First Officer Moreetsi.

"Shame to the racists and patriarchs who treated black women as scums! Malibongwe!"

Cyber citizens rushed to wish the two ladies well:

Ndivhuho Mulaudzi said:

"Well done, ladies. Let's fly away to better heights."

Drs Sears Appalsamy added:

"Congratulations to them. A historic achievement for all South Africans."

Sandra Longville is wowed:

"So proud."

Meet Captain Anuska Pillay, pilot for South African Airways leading an all-female crew this Women’s Month

In a related story by Briefly News, the amazing Captain Anuska Pillay was one South African Airways (SAA) pilot tasked with leading an all-female crew in August.

On Women’s Day, which was 9 August, the brilliant pilot flew from Johannesburg to Harare with an all-female crew, both in the cockpit and cabin.

This was just one of three women-led initiatives SAA piloted to celebrate Women’s Month and gender equality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News