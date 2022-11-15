Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken her encouragement of students to a whole new level

The vice-chancellor of UCT posted a video as she motivated students studying for exams in the institution’s library, sweetly offering them chocolate

Talking to Briefly News, the fab academic said that she always tried to be there for young scholars because of how challenging the academic journey is

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) vice-chancellor, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, is all about encouraging young people to reach greater levels of success.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng loves motivating young people. Image: @FabAcademic.

Source: Twitter

The fab academic has posted a video of herself motivating students grinding hard in the university’s library, studying for exams, sweetly offering them Bar One chocolate and kind words of wisdom.

Opening up to Briefly News, the inspiring woman said that she always aimed to be there for students because she understands the trials and tribulations they face on their academic journeys:

“I believe it is important to motivate students because I understand that the university journey is not an easy one; much support and constant encouragement is needed for one to push ahead.

“They must know it is possible and that I am always there for them as their parent away from home.”

Let’s peek at the video:

Prof Phakeng's recent tweet inspired many people in Mzansi who loved how involved she is with her students:

@penguins2011201 said:

“You can’t bring down a strong woman. Enkosi, Prof, on their behalf. We see you.”

@Ronewa_Mathephe added:

“This is a lovely gesture. Some of us only see our vice-chancellors during strikes.”

@bigkoostar reacted:

“I know there are people who will still find negative in this genuine gesture. Great leadership!”

