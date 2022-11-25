One 40-year-old mother left social media users stunned by showing off her glamorous and youthful looks

Posting a video on TikTok, the babe illustrated how many people expect someone who is in her age group to look

Thereafter, the hun showed off her actual style, flaunting her hourglass figure, stunning tresses, and gorgeous outfit

A 40-year-old momma left many netizens stunned, with her youthful looks and style making her look no older than 20.

Christine Bullock is a proud 40-year-old momma. Image: Christine Bullock/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the TikTok clip, the woman showed herself in the way many people expect a mother in her age group to dress and look.

TikTok user, Christine Bullock, used a filter to make herself look older and wore a drab outfit.

In the ‘after’ shot of the video, the stunner displayed how gorgeous and young-looking she actually is, flaunting her beautiful hair, fit physique, and stylish clothing.

In her caption, Christine left the sweetest message for all women wanting to become mothers later in life:

“To all the ladies having babies or wanting babies later in life, I had a baby at 38 and another at 40, and who knows if more are on the way.

“I feel healthier now than in my 20s or 30s. It’s the perfect time. You’re hopefully wiser, stronger, and healthier. Post any postnatal questions on this image!”

Have a look at the video:

Many social media users related to her and shared how blessed they were to have babies later in life.

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the most engaging responses:

Venus.marie said:

“I honestly don’t know why people on this app expect women at 40 to look bad. I, too, had a baby 3 minutes ago at 40 and look better than I did at 30.”

Jennifer Romanello added:

“Had my daughter at 38 and my son at 43. That’s when God wanted me to have them.”

