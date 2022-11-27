A perseverant woman is thrilled about becoming a barrister, overcoming various challenges to make her dreams a reality

The young lady noted that despite being doubted by many people because of her race, failing an exam, and facing various challenges, she never quit

Many online peeps were incredibly proud of the newly minted barrister, wishing her well in her post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A tenacious young legal practitioner is thrilled about finally becoming a barrister, despite encountering various hurdles along her journey.

April Lamai is a legal eagle who knows what she wants. Image: April Lamai/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The beautiful lady said she was doubted, failed an exam, and faced many other challenges, including difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite everything, she never gave up.

April Lamai, who lives in the United Kingdom, studied law at Dublin City University.

The perseverant woman noted that people said she should not bother becoming a barrister in the United Kingdom, with some arguing that her race would make it harder for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The babe's post read:

“If I had listened to that advice, I wouldn’t be here to testify that today I became a barrister.

“I moved to the United Kingdom on my own to pursue the bar. A pathway not many willingly take. I didn’t have any legal connections. I didn’t know anyone.”

April said that she was told by many that her Irish accent and background would also be a hindrance to her success.

But despite the various challenges she faced, the strong woman still managed to achieve her dreams, thanking God, her family, and everyone who helped her along the way.

Inspired netizens commended her win:

Ian Hooper said:

“Well done to you.”

Phil Ryan added:

“Never give up. Well done.”

Legal eagle: Stunning mom celebrates becoming high court attorney, Saffas congratulate her boss babe moves

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a young mom taking to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News