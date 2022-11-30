Semakaleng Mathebula is South Africa’s first black female hot air balloon pilot and proud of it

While a lot of pressure came with being the first in her industry, Semakaleng hopes her story inspires others to move mountains

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Semakaleng and finding out about her journey

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Mzansi women are rising! Semakaleng Mathebula is South Africa’s first black female hot air balloon pilot, a title that has her heart bursting with pride.

Semakaleng Mathebula shared the struggles and triumphs that led to her becoming Mzansi’s first black female hot air balloon pilot. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Semakaleng opened up about breaking into a male-dominated industry.

Challenges that came with being the first black female hot air balloon pilot

While Semakaleng had her eye set on becoming a hot air balloon pilot, being the first woman of colour to do it did fill her with doubt.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not having a role model to look up to and guide her left Semakaleng with many self-doubts.

“Self-doubt – It is a feeling that creeps in, often at times where a confident and focused persona is required.

"While fully capable of completing the task or facing the challenge ahead of you, you find yourself asking if you truly can do it."

Being the first black female hot air balloon pilot came with a lot of pressure, explained Semakaleng.

For the pilot, it was a pressure that made an already challenging journey much more stressful. She didn't want to fail anyone, especially herself.

“Being the first black hot air balloon pilot, the first black female hot air balloon pilot in South Africa at that, is truly an honour which has come with its own challenges.

"Every pilot will tell you, you truly start learning how to fly after getting your license. Now imagine actively learning in front of 60 million South Africans and the world.

"Despite doing everything right, I have always been self-critical of everything I do, and now I have millions echoing those sentiments out loud and on every public platform possible.

“I am very fortunate to have fellow balloonists, aviators and family that remind me why I took on this journey.

"That sense of belonging always grounds me in the wake of self-doubt and questioning.”

Semakaleng breaks barriers and makes her mark in a male-dominated industry

Channelling her inner Bonang Matheba, Semakaleng’s role model, she pushed through, and with every task that she slayed, the self-doubt slowly faded.

Semakaleng says you just need to keep going and prove to yourself that you can and are worthy.

Mathebula hopes her story will motivate other women of colour to break barriers.

The pilot believes women bring something to industries that men never have, so it is important for them to take the leap and make their mark in male-dominated industries.

The real wild side of being a hot air balloon pilot

While being high up in the sky with just a balloon might seem wild, Semakaleng says the people she takes up in the air make her job interesting.

“Every flight is different and some crazier than others.

"Balloon flights are generally calm and uneventful. What makes the flights are the passengers and the bizarre stories and experiences they share with us pilots.

"Emergency bathroom breaks in the air, proposals gone wrong, dropping of phones from up high and so much more.”

Exclusive: Inspiring female Mzansi farmer shares wise words to aspiring lady farmers

In related news, Briefly News reported that farming has forever been a male-dominated industry. However, women are on the rise! A local lady farmer wants all the women out there to know that they, too, can do it.

Women are breaking into every sector and making it clear that they can do many things that society felt only men could.

Briefly News had the honour of chatting with Kea Motsemme, a gorgeous Mzansi woman who is also a farmer. We connected with Kea after seeing a powerful post she made on Twitter.

Subheading: Briefly News 2022 Women of Wonder aims to inspire women

Briefly News wants to celebrate the female changemakers of 2022 by honouring a few influential, inspiring women.

The team looked for women who made a success despite some tough challenges they faced in their respective sectors.

Our goal is to create inspirational content that shows our audience what the embodiment of a resilient and strong South A woman is.

Briefly News hopes to motivate other women to go beyond their limits.

If you want to participate in our next special project or want to be featured in one of Briefly News' women empowerment articles, please email contact@briefly.co.za with Women Empowerment in the subject line.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News