Tshegofatso Seoka had to learn to walk again after a crippling health diagnosis, but after her incredible and baffling recovery, she wouldn't allow anything to dim her light.

Seoka, an academic professor, does it all by curating art and organising the UNISA art gallery, among other activities.

Prof Seoka's business is aimed at uplifting modern South African art. She rose against past challenges to make sure that her mission was fulfilled.

Tshegofatso talks about her diagnosis and how it started her art business

Tshegofatso Seoka is an accomplished woman who has made efforts to impact the South African art scene with her company Ms Simone. She organises events that uplift and centre up-and-coming artists in South Africa.

Tshegofatso did all this while dealing with a health diagnosis that changed her life.

Tshego suffers from SLE lupus. According to the Centre for Disease Control, it is a disease that causes a person's immune system to attack the body even when it is healthy.

A late diagnosis made her condition worse, she said:

"I was diagnosed after my condition had reached its peak. I had kidney failure, and had to go to dialysis every day.

"I lost the use of my hands as well as my legs, and could not walk or do anything for myself. The only thing I could do was watch myself die."

The professor said, "by some miracle," medication later worked for her. Tshegofatso explained she had to learn to walk again through physical therapy after being discharged from the hospital.

"I never thought I could work or be a fully functional member of society and that is how my company Ms Simone was born.

"It was supposed to be an online only company that could provide remote services."

Tshegofatso told Briefly News she could not sit on her dreams and ignore destiny, knowing that she survived for a reason.

"As soon as I could walk I officially launched my company and the rest is history in the making."

Tshegofatso Seoka explains the importance of South African art

The professor explained why she decided to enter the art space. Seoka believes art is important because it allows you to participate in different life expressions.

Tshegofatso believes it's especially important for black people to be active art collectors:

"South African and African art is not just art for art's sake, but questions and details social issues, socio- political and economic issues as well as frames different forms of identity expressions."

Tshego added the art industry is a significant part of the country's GDP, which helps to contribute to youth, women and disabled people's employment.

"The effect of art in South Africa is not only economic but also social.

"The arts play a huge role in the education of large groups of people as well as through the ease of communication as everything around us is created and designed."

Local artists inspire Tshegofatso Seoka

Tshegofatso draws inspiration from Tracy Rose, who Mail and Guardian reports is a local artist.

Prof Seoka describes Tracy as a significant educator and visual artist in South Africa whom she wants to meet one day.

Tshego also mentioned that Nina Simone is another woman she would like to talk to and ask "about her music, her work and her belief in art as an instrument of social change."

For the artist, the modern and ideal South African woman is one who is changing the country for the better. Seoka believes this woman should have "strength, empathy and the drive to move beyond all obstacles".

"A woman who is changing the country has to be able to smash patriarchy, especially patriachal culture within the various sectors of industry in the country.

"She should also be willing to assist those that come behind her. She should be able to break barriers and smash thresholds."

Tshegofatso advises women who want to enter the academic art industry to be unashamed when they fight for their space.

She emphasised that one must be in one's abilities and work hard:

"A young black woman in the sector continuously needs to fight for her space, to exude excellence in practice.

""You will be told many times that you are not who you think you are you will always be reminded of your place.

"Fight that! With everything in you, fight every voice that tells you that you are inadequate."

