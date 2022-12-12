Sibongile Manganyi-Rath is a hard-working, award-winning entrepreneur who succeeded despite facing generational poverty

Manganyi-Rath's entrepreneurial journey started at a humble fruit and vegetable stand in Soweto where she made R150 a day

The courageous businesswoman took a dramatic leap of faith at 26 and gave up the security of a corporate job to risk it all on a business that is now racking in millions

Sibongile's grass-to-grace success story has inspired many and landed her on the list of Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022

Sibongile Manganyi-Rath's success story is nothing short of amazing. The trailblazing businesswoman started breaking glass ceilings from a young age to eventually become the owner of a successful R100-million business.

Sibongile Manganyi-Rath risked it all to become the owner of a R100 million real estate development company. Image: Supplied

The pioneer credits her success to her father. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Manganyi-Rath said her dad taught her what it means to be a determined and honest businessperson.

Sibongile Manganyi-Rath has her father to thank for instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in her

The entrepreneurial bug bit Sibongile from a very young age. She was 12 years old when her father, an entrepreneur himself, introduced her to the tools of the trade.

Manganyi-Rath would help her father run his small businesses and eventually started running her own fruit and vegetable stalls at Dube and Phefeni train stations in Soweto.

This is how her father taught her the most valuable lesson about business.

"He emphasised accountability. He said if we stole from our sales we would grow up to steal from ourselves.

"This was important to understand. You must be accountable to yourself before you can claim to be honest to others."

Manganyi-Rath remembers her father as a driven man who also taught her that opportunities are created as much as they are given. The celebrated businesswoman said her father's courage to put himself through school at night inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

The award-winning businesswoman's dad also inspired her to start her own business

Manganyi-Rath said her father's story and life pushed her to quit a corporate job at the age of 26 and start her own business.

When asked what made her take the leap, Manganyi-Rath said:

"Corporate has a way of creating boxes and if you have a dream to change the lives of others you need an environment that is creative and allows you to take risks."

Face to Face Africa reported that Manganyi-Rath started her infrastructure and real estate development company, Indigo Kulani Group, in 2006.

The businesswoman built the company from the ground up, turning it from a humble business with only two employees to a company with a turnover of more than R100 million.

Today, Indigo Kulani Group has expanded to include IKG Start-up Capital, which is geared toward creating world-class entrepreneurs across Africa.

Manganyi-Rath battled with impostor syndrome until she came to terms with her humble beginnings

Though Manganyi-Rath is a titan of industry, the successful businesswoman had to come to terms with something that plagues many young businesspeople: impostor syndrome.

Manganyi-Rath first started to doubt her skills, talents, and accomplishments when she was in high school. The feelings stemmed from the fact that she came from a poor entrepreneurial family and her dad drove an old beat-up van.

"My classmates came from higher socio-economic backgrounds than me, and as a teenager, you want to fit in. This can drive one to create a different reality."

The crippling self-doubt even made Manganyi-Rath doubt that she would ever win the battle against family poverty and become the woman that she is today.

It was only when Manganyi-Rath started university that she realised the value of her strengths and accomplishments came from the fact that she had a warm and loving family and not how much money the family had.

"Money is not the only symbol of success. My father and mother were true partners and were their little partners.

"I realised that only when I told my true story with pride and dignity, that I didn't have to apologise for my family's financial circumstance."

The award-winning businesswoman wants young women to create their own futures

To Manganyi-Rath it is important that young women determine for themselves how they want to engage with the world. The businesswoman said to do this, women must find strength in who they are.

"If you are a receptionist today, you could be a business administrator in the future.

"Accept where you are and work hard to pursue your dreams without apologising for your circumstances."

The street hawker turned businesswoman also wants women to band together and stop silently competing with each other.

"You need to leave a door open for other women if you have opportunities and influence."

