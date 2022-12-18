Social media peeps are over the moon about the United States Ivy League institution, Harvard University appointing its first black female president

Claudine Gay, who is the daughter of Haitian parents, became the 30th head of the university

Her win has left many inspired, with netizens noting that it’s lovely to see such change at the sought-after institution

Claudine Gay, an academic who has headed up Harvard University’s faculty of arts and sciences as Dean since 2018, has been named the Ivy League institution’s newest president.

Claudine Gay is making big moves at Harvard University. Image: Brian Snyder/Reuters.

The brilliant academic is the first black woman to take on the role, with the news of her appointment inspiring many.

According to the Harvard Gazette, Gay is the daughter of Haitian immigrants, with the formidable woman holding a PhD in government from Harvard.

Commenting on a Facebook post by , social media peeps expressed pride in the iconoclast:

Chrissy Carroll said:

“This is what change looks like. Well-earned and deserved.”

María Del Carmen Jerez wrote:

“You’ve got this! What an announcement!”

Shawn Salinas reacted:

“Glad to see even Harvard moving forward.”

Kate Sonar remarked:

“Quite a family. Her cousin is Roxane Gay.”

Wendy Winrow noted:

“About time.”

Christian Youngblood shared their opinion:

“It does not necessarily mean ‘change’.”

Tyler Bruce wished her well:

“All the best in life.”

Emma David is amped:

“Congratulations to her.”

